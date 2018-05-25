Romper
Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

What To Get At The H&M Memorial Day 2018 Sale, Because It's All *Super* Cheap

By
Share

Memorial Day sales are coming in hot and fast, and trying to keep up with all the deals can make your head spin. It helps to have a little cheat sheet on hand, and that's why I'm here to help. Knowing what to get at the H&M Memorial Day sale ahead of time can help you sort through the loads of clothes on sale.

Valid both in-store and online until May 29, these deals on clothes for women and kids alike are all pretty great. Whether you're looking to stock up on the basics or try out a few trend pieces, this sale has you covered. And seriously, even $10 can get you a new dress, pair of shorts, or even a hat for your baby. It's kind of ridiculous.

Since its start in Västerås, Sweden, in 1947, the store now known as H&M has been a favorite for budget fashion types for decades, as noted on the brand's official website. The chain has rapidly expanded to include stores all over the world, and its special designer partnerships (from Jimmy Choo to Karl Lagerfield) has further made it a wildly popular brand. If you're looking or some affordable, trendy pieces to add to your summer wardrobe, here are some of the best deals you can find this Memorial Day weekend for the whole family.

1A Perfect Striped Top

Jersey Top

$4

H&M

Available in sizes ranging from XXS to XL, this striped cotton top is prefect for the summer months. It will go with everything from skirts to shorts to jeans. If you can't tell I'm a tremendous fan of stripes.

Buy Now

2A Cool Kids Tee

T-shirt with Printed Motif

$4

H&M

Available in a huge range of sizes and styles, these tees are perfect for any kid. You can outfit your toddler in a green patterned dinosaur t-shirt and grab a cool surf-themed shirt for your tween. (Or vice versa, depending on their interests.)

Buy Now

3A Soft, Summery Tank

Jersey Tank Top

$5

H&M

It's the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. This 100 percent cotton top, make with a relaxed fit, is pretty much made for the summer. You can layer it under a cardigan when you have to brave the air conditioning.

Buy Now

4A Baby Fisherman's Hat

Fisherman's Hat

$4

H&M

Protecting your tot from the sun never looked so good. This hat is available in sizes 4M all the way to 2Y, and the soft cotton cap has a chin tie. Your littlest one will be all set for summertime play. It's too precious.

Buy Now

5Some Chill Shorts

Wide-Cut Shorts

$6

H&M

Summertime shorts should let you breathe easy, and these babies do just that. They are made with wide legs and an elastic waistband. In other words: aw, yes. Oh, and they're available in different colors as well.

Buy Now

6Some Cozy Shorts For Kids

Jersey Shorts

$5

H&M

Shorts need to be super comfy, and this neat jersey pair fits the bill perfectly. They're made from a lightweight sweatshirt type of fabric. Plus, these shorts are available in sizes designed to fit kids from toddlers to tweens, and they come in a ton of fun designs. Hearts, dots, and stripes are just a few of the graphics you can choose from.

Buy Now

7A Lovely Dress

Sleeveless Jersey Dress

$8

H&M

Cut from thick jersey, this dress features a low-cut back and flared skirt. Plus, it's made from partly recycled polyester, so there's a bit of an eco-conscious flair to it as well. It's available in tons of different colors and patterns, too, so you can pick up a dress for every occasion.

Buy Now

8An Adorable Baby Jumpsuit

Short-Sleeved Jumpsuit

$10

H&M

Basically, you can never have enough jumpsuits on hand when you have a baby. This cotton one has a kangaroo pocket and snap fasteners. And I mean, that adorable lion face is pretty great.

Buy Now

9Some Strappy Sandals

Sandals With Adjustable Strap

$7

H&M

These cute sandals have a heel strap, meaning they won't go flying off your feet like flip-flops. Faux suede insoles will keep your feet happy in the heat.

Buy Now

10A Pretty Jumpsuit

Patterned Jumpsuit

$8

H&M

For a easy one-and-done outfit, consider this jumpsuit. With decorative crossover straps and an elasticized waist, it's a trendy summer piece.

Buy Now