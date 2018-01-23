What To Get At The Target Baby Sale, Because Parents Need Some Diaper Deals

It's a truth universally acknowledged that parents buying baby stuff are always looking for a sale. Luckily, Target often provides the very best of those. Personally, I routinely spend $100 and up in Target's baby aisle — hurray, Gerber Graduate meals — so I can honestly report that what to get at the Target Baby sale is simple — you need this amazing gift card deal.

Here's how it works — when you spend $100 on baby essentials like food pouches, diapers, and wipes either online or in stores, Target gives you a $20 gift card. A customer service representative told me that if you order online, they'll email your gift card to you.

And the selection of "baby essentials" is robust. You'll find Target's store brand diapers as well as Pampers, Gerber Graduates puffs and yogurt melts (among many other convenient baby food choices), and formula and bottles galore. You'll also find toiletries like baby shampoo and a robust selection of baby toothbrushes, too.

If you're just starting your parenting journey, know also that Target is offering a $40 gift card when you spend $200 on nursery furniture, from rocking chairs to infant cribs. Not bad, right?

To take full advantage of your gift card, here are a few click-worthy Target deals going on right now.

1 Graco SnugRide 35 LX Infant Car Seat with Safety Surround Protection Target/Graco You guys, Target infant car seats are 15 percent off right now, and that's a huge discount on a big ticket item. If you're about to have a baby, or just need to upgrade to a toddler size, now's the time. Check out the Graco SnugRide 35 LX Infant Car Seat (Target, $169.99). Originally $199.99.

2 Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper Target/Fisher-Price Parents know a good rocker is a life-saver in the newborn months when you really just need a moment to use your arms for something other than baby-holding. During this deal, Target is also taking 15 percent or more off baby gear like the Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper (Target, $67.99). Originally $79.99. Rock on.

3 Infantino Go GaGa Deluxe Twist & Fold Gym Target/Infantino Enjoy discounts starting at 15 percent off infant activity sets, like this Infantino Go GaGa Deluxe Twist & Fold Gym (Target, $40), which is super cute and perfect for tummy time. If you're not crazy about the jungle gym theme, you'll find a dozen other colors and patterns to choose from. Originally $49.99.

4 Ergobaby Omni 360 All Carry Positions Ergonomic Baby Carrier Target/Ergobaby Well, this just keeps getting better and better. If you buy the Ergobaby Omni 360 All Carry Positions Ergonomic Baby Carrier (Target, $180.99) — and I can promise this is a great baby carrier, because I've owned approximately all of them — Target will give you a $35 dollar gift card with purchase. So what are you waiting for?

5 Delta Children Lancaster 4-in-1 Convertible Crib Target/Delta If you're working towards $200 worth of nursery furniture and a $40 dollar gift card, the Delta Children Lancaster 4-in-1 Convertible Crib (Target, $200) might just have your baby's name on it. The crib also comes in dark chocolate and there's plenty of matching nursery furniture to choose from. Originally $249.99.

6 Baby Bullet By Magic Bullet Complete Baby Food Prep System Target/Baby Bullet Considering prepping your own baby food? The Baby Bullet by Magic Bullet Complete Baby Food Prep System (Target, $59.99) comes with a $10 gift certificate during Target's baby sale so you can buy some frozen fruits and get to blending. (Side note: I've always wanted one of these. That is one happy-looking blender.)

7 Pampers Swaddlers Diapers Giant Pack Target/Pampers What's the fastest way to get a $20 gift card in the baby essentials sale, you ask? To me, the answer is clear — stock up on diapers, diapers, diapers. The Pampers Swaddlers Diapers Giant Pack (Target, $34.99), including 128 diapers in a set, is a great place to start.

8 Medela Pump In Style Advanced Breast Pump With On-The-Go Tote Target/Medela Because Target is trying to kill me with how awesome they are, they're also offering a $30 gift card when you buy the Medela Pump In Style Advanced Breast Pump with On-The-Go Tote (Target, $207). This is a quality breast pump right here, too, by the way, and totally worth the price. Although — word to the wise — some hospitals do give them free to new moms that need them for medical reasons.

9 Boppy Floral Stripe Nursing Pillow & Positioner Target/Boppy If you buy the Boppy® Floral Stripe Nursing Pillow and Positioner (Target, $39.99), or any of a number of Boppy products, you'll get a $5 gift card. With that kind of deal, it actually might be worth buying a few of these puppies — er, boppies?