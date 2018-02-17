All over the country, shoppers are getting ready to take advantage of all the great President’s Day sales retailers are offering. If you are a beauty addict like me, you’ve been waiting for a sale like this to stock up on your makeup and skin care essentials. My go-to store (at any given time) is Ulta, so after digging around for some great deals, this is what I found out about Ulta’s President’s Day sale so far.

As of now, Ulta hasn’t released any specific deals for President’s Day itself, but since they offered an extra 20 percent off online purchases last year, fingers crossed they will do the same this year — though you may have to wait until Monday to find out. In the meantime, you can check out the great discounts they have this weekend, including plenty of BOGO offers.

While there are other beauty stores out there, Ulta is unique because they carry a wide range of products for every price point. You can find drugstore brands and department store brands all under one roof — add some deep discounts into the mix, and you’re in beauty heaven. So here are some heavenly deals to take advantage of this weekend:

A 26-Piece Gift With A $60 Purchase 26-Piece Beauty Bag (Free with $60 Purchase, Ulta) If you spend $60 on anything — which is really not hard at all to do — you can get a $90 value 26-piece beauty gift bag for free. It includes dozens of prestige products, in travel, sample, and full sizes from brands like MAC, Lancome, Tarte, Marc Jacobs, Clinique, and more.