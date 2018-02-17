What To Get At Ulta's President's Day Sale 2018 — It's The Perfect Time To Stock Up
All over the country, shoppers are getting ready to take advantage of all the great President’s Day sales retailers are offering. If you are a beauty addict like me, you’ve been waiting for a sale like this to stock up on your makeup and skin care essentials. My go-to store (at any given time) is Ulta, so after digging around for some great deals, this is what I found out about Ulta’s President’s Day sale so far.
As of now, Ulta hasn’t released any specific deals for President’s Day itself, but since they offered an extra 20 percent off online purchases last year, fingers crossed they will do the same this year — though you may have to wait until Monday to find out. In the meantime, you can check out the great discounts they have this weekend, including plenty of BOGO offers.
While there are other beauty stores out there, Ulta is unique because they carry a wide range of products for every price point. You can find drugstore brands and department store brands all under one roof — add some deep discounts into the mix, and you’re in beauty heaven. So here are some heavenly deals to take advantage of this weekend:
Ulta Beauty: Buy Two, Get Two Free
My favorite deals at Ulta are the ones they give on their own beauty products. They’ve got plenty of great stuff, including foundations, nail polishes, and beauty brushes. Until February 17, all Ulta Beauty products are buy two get two free, and you can mix and match products for the deal. I personally love the Color Correcting Foundation & Primer Stick, which I use in lighter and darker colors for a gentle highlight and contour.
Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette ($20, Ulta)
Matte Face Primer ($18, Ulta)
Angled Foundation Brush ($18, Ulta)
Matte Lip Crayon ($8, Ulta)
Color Correcting Foundation & Primer Stick ($14, Ulta)
Velvet Blush ($9, Ulta)
A 26-Piece Gift With A $60 Purchase
26-Piece Beauty Bag (Free with $60 Purchase, Ulta)
If you spend $60 on anything — which is really not hard at all to do — you can get a $90 value 26-piece beauty gift bag for free. It includes dozens of prestige products, in travel, sample, and full sizes from brands like MAC, Lancome, Tarte, Marc Jacobs, Clinique, and more.
Hair Care: Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off
I feel like my hair gets bored of the same products, so I like to switch up my shampoo and conditioner game every now and then. Ulta is offering some great hair care products at buy one get one half off, including brands like Shea Moisture, Nexxus, and OGX. I personally love Shea Moisture products, which are natural, gentle, and smell so good.
SHEA MOISTURE Argan Oil Argan Oil & Almond Milk Smooth & Tame Conditioner ($11, Ulta)
SHEA MOISTURE Argan Oil Argan Oil & Almond Milk Smooth & Tame Shampoo
OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo ($8, Ulta)
OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Conditioner ($8, Ulta)
NEXXUS Emergencee Reconstructive System Shampoo ($14, Ulta)
NEXXUS Emergencee Reconstructive System Conditioner ($20, Ulta)
Select Hair Tools On Sale
If I was stranded on an island, I’d probably miss my hair straightener the most. Ulta is offering discounts on select hair tools, like this amazing Paul Mitchell Express Ion Smooth+ straightener, which is $35 off the original price.
Salon Hair Styling Products: Buy Two, Get One Free
Want to save on your favorite salon brands? Ulta has a got a great deal, with brands like Nioxin, Sexy Hair, Chi, Joico, and Biosilk on sale with a buy two, get one free offer. You can’t combine brands with this offer, but you can pick up a range of products from each brand, including hair sprays, dry shampoos, and styling lotions, to stock up.
Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray ($19, Ulta)
CHI Rose Hip Oil Color Nurture Dry Shampoo ($20, Ulta)
JOICO K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock ($20, Ulta)
NIOXIN Hair Booster ($56, Ulta)
BIOSILK Silk Therapy Original ($27, Ulta)
