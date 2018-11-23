What To Get At Walmart's Cyber Monday 2018 Sale, Because Deals Like This Only Come Along Once A Year
If you're not all shopped out after all the Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales this year, Cyber Monday is about to save the day. Walmart is rolling out another set of deals that will tempt you to pull out your credit card once again, no matter how high a bill you've already run up. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale includes everything from toys to clothes to kitchenware, so there really is something for everyone on your list.
Knowing that you don't have to leave your house, deal with the crowds, or brave any potential bad weather might make these sale prices even more appealing. You'll want to stay up late on Sunday night if you absolutely don't want to miss out on a deal, as the sale prices kick in at the stroke of midnight Monday morning. The company noted in a press release, however, that its goal is to offer wider availability of its top deals this year to let more customers can get in on the action. So make sure your laptop or phone is charged up and your Wi-Fi signal is strong so you can fill up your shopping cart fast.
Here are nine of the great deals on offer come Monday at Walmart.com
1Lego Set
Lego Classic Bricks On A Roll - 60th Anniversary Limited Edition
Legos never go out of style, and you can never really have too many. You'll love seeing what your little ones put together with this 442 piece set.
2Backyard Climber
I'm pretty sure you'll win the holidays this year if the kids step into the backyard to find this waiting for them. You'll need lots of space though – it's 10 feet wide.
3Pioneer Woman Baking Set
Pioneer Woman 16 Piece Baking Set
Not only is this set adorably cute and perfect for whipping up holiday desserts, it's also a major steal.
4Luggage Set
iFLY Hard Sided Fibertech Luggage, 3 Piece Set
Need a vacation after all the stress of the holidays? You'll be ready to get out of town if you've got this three piece luggage set standing by.
5Nintendo 2DS XL
Any gamers on your shopping list will love unwrapping the new Nintendo 2DS XL. Video game deals always seem to sell out fast, so jump on this one early if you're hoping to snag it.
6Salt Lamps
Himalayan Glow Natural Crystal Salt Lamp Twin Pack
Lava lamps are out, salt lamps are in. Walmart noted that this twin pack of salt lamps was a hot seller this time last year, and it might just be again this year thanks to the sale price.
7Women's Jacket
Eddie Bauer Women's CirrusLite Down Jacket
You can make sure any woman on your shopping list stays warm and cozy this winter with this down jacket. It comes in eight different colors, so you can snag one for yourself, too.
8Men's Jacket
Jack Wolfskin Men's Helium Jacket
Men's jacket deals are up for grabs, too. This puffer coat comes in four different colors and goes up to size XXXL.
9Women's Robe
Mayfair Women's Solid Velvet Robe
Who wouldn't be pumped to unwrap a snuggly, cozy robe? This version comes in 6 cute colors.
10Samsung TV
SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
A 58 inch TV for less than $500? I won't be surprised if this deal is one of the first to sell out.
