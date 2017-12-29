What To Get For Kids At The Old Navy 2017 Year-End Sale, Because The Prices Are Amazing

Your kid may or may not have made out clothes-wise during the holidays (I somehow forgot to get mine any clothes whatsoever). But if you're wanting to stock up on basics, buy a few trendy pieces, or gear up for winter, now's the time. Many stores are having blowout sales on clothes, including Old Navy. The kids' clothes at Old Navy are always popular for being totally on the mark for style and price, and this sale definitely takes advantage of both of those things. So here's what to get for kids at the Old Navy 2017 year-end sale, in case you need help filling your cart.

As an added bonus, if you shop online, you can get an extra 20 percent off of your order through Dec. 31, 2017, with the discount being automatically applied to your cart (no code needed). Combine that with free shipping for all orders over $50, and you've got all the makings of a great deal. Even if you think your babe might not need any new clothes, it can't hurt to take a look and even think ahead for spring or next fall. Old Navy sizes are pretty true to size, and buying ahead is a great way to get a good price on things your kid will soon need.

Fleece Critter Hoodie Old Navy Fleece Critter Hoodie, Old Navy, $10 These hoodies from Old Navy are a staple in our house — the perfect thickness for layering in all seasons, and cute to boot. They come in a variety of colors suitable for both girls and boys, and for us, have held up through multiple children. They come to just $10 with the additional 20 percent online discount.

Frost-Free Sherpa-Lined Flannel Vest Old Navy Frost-Free Sherpa-Lined Flannel Vest, Old Navy, $12 This flannel vest is the perfect trendy add-on piece to your little one's warmer winter weather outfits. It's sherpa-lined flannel in a classic plaid pattern, and comes to just $12 with the sales and discounts.

Striped Sleep Set Old Navy Striped Sleep Set, Old Navy, $8 PJs are on every kid's "need" list for all of time it seems. They're constantly wearing through or growing out of them, and for that reason, pajama sets are rarely on sale. Old Navy has a selection of pajamas on sale for a variety of prices, starting at $8 with the online discount. (If you're not above Christmas wear after the holidays, the holiday PJ sets start at just $5.)

Medium-Wash Denim Jacket Old Navy Medium-Wash Denim Jacket, Old Navy, $24 A good denim jacket is a staple for anyone — they last long, can be worn in multiple seasons, and can be layered over nearly anything. This one is a classic colored denim, and is only $24 after discount.

Ankle Booties Old Navy Ankle Booties, Old Navy, $10 Nothing's better than shoes on sale, and that goes for kids' shoes, too. Booties are on trend lately, and these pair well with leggings, jeans, and dresses.

Faux-Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boots Old Navy Faux-Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boots, Old Navy, $20 We can't leave the boys out of the shoe sale, and these are pretty much the coolest little boys' shoes I've seen, ever. They'll turn any of your little guy's outfits into hipster-approved wear, and are sure to garner compliments from everyone. Better yet, they're only $20 when bought online.