Expressing sentiment has not always been my forte. To be honest, for a long time I was crippled with the idea of letting my loved ones know how I felt. It wasn't until I became a mother myself that I realized how much holding back was not only hurting them, but hurting me. I've worked diligently since then trying to open up and show those I love how much I care. It's often something small, like a text or an email, but I do love a card. However, knowing what to write in a Father's Day card from a daughter can be tricky.

Whether you're writing to your own father figure, or from your daughter to her daddy, getting the right feeling in the message is paramount. Personally, my father is a pretty funny guy, who tends to love a good joke — bawdy or otherwise — so I lean towards something more humorous. My husband, on the other hand, is a police officer and pretty stoic as dudes go, but our kids have him tied up in knots, so my little girl will probably go with something sweet about how he always protects her and gives the best snuggles.

Whether it's something funny, light-hearted, sentimental, or full on daddy's little girl, I can help you find the words.

For The Consummate Teacher Giphy "I never understood how much I learned from you, and how much you let me learn for myself. I am so grateful for not only all the times you built me up, but also for the times you knew I needed to fall, because now I can stand on my own two feet."

For the Pop Culture Junkie Giphy "I am so grateful that I have a dad who will inevitably invent his own scandal to deflect from mine if that unfortunate tape I made with my ex in grad school is ever released after I become Twitter famous."

For The Dad Joke Dad Giphy "Dad, I'll always remember when you took me to see Dumbo at the drive-in. There were so many good lessons in that movie for me as a child. However, as I age, I realize the time we spent together was even more rele-phant."

For The Dad Who Sobbed At Your Wedding Giphy "Every year, I learn a little bit more about why I'm so lucky to have a dad like you. The reason I am who I am today is because of how you raised me. I am so proud to be your daughter and so grateful that you're my father."

For The Dad Who Sobbed At The Ending Of 'Rudy' Giphy "You taught me the rules of the game and the love of playing. I'm so glad that you've always been my best coach and my number one fan, no matter what it is I'm doing."

For The Bibliophile Dad Giphy “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” ― Umberto Eco, Foucault's Pendulum

From Daddy's Little Girl Giphy Writing a card from or with your daughter to her dad? It can be hard to guide them, and I'm not just talking about the spelling errors. (I just found out yesterday that my daughter has been spelling finally "finealy.") For this you want to step back, but offer encouragement. Help her get her feelings down. "I love you, your warm hugs, and when you read to me." Keep it sweet and simple.

For A Tough Father/Daughter Relationship Giphy "I know things haven't always been easy between the two of us, but I care about you. I'm grateful that we can learn from one another, and I wish you happiness and love today."

For Your Stepfather Or Father Figure Giphy "I am so glad you were brought into my life. I had no idea how much I needed you to be a part of it until you were. We might not share DNA, but what we do share is just as real and powerful. I'm incredibly glad that I know you."

For The Sarcastic Dad Giphy "Dear Dad, every once in a while I just stop and think about our relationship. I think how truly lucky you are to have me as a daughter. I mean, I'm such a quick learner and so gifted — you must be so proud of all that I've accomplished. I often think what it must be like for you to have such an amazing child who loves you and is so successful and funny."