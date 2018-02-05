I don't know about you, but I don't really watch the Super Bowl for the actual football part, I watch for all the entertaining stuff in between the boring game play. But I have to admit, not all of it always makes sense. For example, what was the black screen during the Super Bowl? For a few seconds everybody's screen went dark and now Twitter has some pretty intriguing theories for what happened.

It's possible that what happened was just some sort of glitch. Maybe somebody's commercial violated some sort of legal clause (I don't really know). Maybe the action was supposed to be back on the field and somebody messed up. Maybe everyone's TVs simultaneously freaked out and it's a sign of the impending apocalypse. It's really impossible for anyone to tell at this moment, but that doesn't mean that people didn't try. All that we really do know is that it happened to everyone all at the same time and somebody really messed up. Or maybe not. Maybe this was intentional. Maybe it's just some sort of avant-garde thing that the rest of us don't understand. Maybe it was a political statement. In either case, Twitter was confused and tried to figure it out.

While some Twitter users were just confused, many others joked, or theorized, that this was just some extreme Super Bowl commercial that we don't understand yet. Some even argued that it was the best commercial of the game so far.

More to come...