When a celebrity is pregnant — or merely reported to be pregnant — fans have a tendency to hone in on every social media detail they possibly can. Is that a hint of a bump I see? OMG, she has a butterfly tattoo; clearly, they're planning on naming their baby something having to do with butterflies. (*Cough* Kylie Jenner *Cough*) Before you know it, conspiracy theories and rumors are born: A celeb is actually expecting triplets, the bodyguard is the father. You name it. So you can imagine Hilary Duff fans have been hawking over her social media accounts ever since news of her second pregnancy broke earlier this month. And they've got a lot of questions, like: What will Hilary Duff name her daughter? Well, as it turns out, fans think the mom-to-be dropped a major hint in this new Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Duff revealed that she's expecting her second child — and first with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, according to Us Weekly. She already has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. The happy news was confirmed with an Instagram photo premiering her bump, alongside the dad-to-be. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!" the former Disney Channel star captioned the sweet snap.

On Tuesday, Duff shared another bump photo of herself alongside her man via Instagram, as People reported. (Just for the record, the couple appears to be at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles called Crossroads.) The singer captioned the shot with, "Everyday we are growing...Baby B is growing ...growing is nice with you." Of course, Duff's followers zeroed-in on the "Baby B" part. What could it possibly mean? One Instagram follower commented, "Baby B? I can’t wait to know her name."

Of course, Duff's followers zeroed-in on the "Baby B" part. What could it possibly mean? One Instagram follower commented, "Baby B? I can’t wait to know her name." Another person wrote, "?! What's gonna be her name??!"

But as one fan pointed out "B" could simply be referring to the dad-to-be's last name, "Baby B as in Bair, his last name." See, singer/songwriter Matthew Koma's real name is actually Matthew Blair; Koma is just a stage name. So "Baby B" could very well be short for "Baby Blair."

Or is it? Yet another Instagram user piped up with another possible explanation. "I think the ‘B’ has nothing to do with the name," they wrote. "Like, Luca is baby ‘A’ and the next one is ‘B’." Hmmm. Could be.

Another person was shocked that Duff isn't sticking with the name her son had picked out. "Baby B???? OMG and what happened with Luca's option, Cafont Croissant is a great name." LOL.

For those not in the know, Entertainment Tonight reported that Duff's 6-year-old son, Luca, is warming up to the idea of being a big brother — and he's even given his baby sister a name. Duff said during the Late Late Show With James Corden:

We’re up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cafont Croissant is, like, the coolest name. When I just refer to it as "Cafont," and I’m like, "That would be so cool, nobody at school’s gonna be named Cafont," and he’s like, "Croissant. Cafont Croissant." It, like, goes together, there’s no separating the two.

Still others assumed Duff had decided to go with a first name that starts with the letter "B." And they had plenty of suggestions to offer. "Name guessing: Bea(trice), Bella, Brooke, Becky, Bonnie," one follower wrote. Others guessed Briana, Bianca, or Becca.

Whatever Hilary Duff ultimately decides to name her daughter, it's clear she's excited to be expecting a little girl this time around. “I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” she during an interview with Ryan Seacrest, according to People. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each."

I totally feel you, Hilary. My first child was a boy, and I was so happy when we found out baby number two would be a girl — because I too, liked the idea of having one of each. (After that, I didn't care too much either way.) So name or no name, here's to wishing Hilary Duff and "Baby B" a smooth rest of their pregnancy. And for the record, I'm totally a fan of both Beatrice and Bianca ... Just in case you needed some help.