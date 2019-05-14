Season 6 of Southern Charm is finally here, and fans are ready to dive back into the lives of its Charleston socialites. However, viewers will be introduced to a new cast member this season — Eliza Devereaux Limehouse. She’s friends with some of the original cast, so you may have seen her on the show before. But if you’re still looking for more info, you may want to know what Eliza Limehouse’s Instagram page reveals.

As you might expect to see from a reality TV socialite, Eliza’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of her friends, family, and social events, as well as plenty of product endorsements. In one post, she shared a picture of herself modeling for a wedding shoot, and in the caption, she revealed that she started dating the model who played the groom. “Getting to share a sneak peek of my latest fake wedding shoot,” she wrote. “I ended up dating the groom.” In the picture, she tagged her beaux as Struthers McBride, who according to his IG page, is an army veteran who now owns a car detailing shop.

But there’s one common theme throughout Eliza’s IG page that proves she’s made for Southern Charm — her horses. In many of her photos, she refers to her ponies as “my boys,” writing that they feed her soul and make her laugh. In one post, she described her time with them as her “therapy session,” and in another, she commemorated the birthday of her late horse, Chester. “My guardian angel would’ve been 25 today,” she captioned the picture of her childhood friend. “Happy Birthday in heaven sweet chester. Not a minute goes by that I don’t miss you!!! You’ll forever be my whole heart, my first baby, my first love, and my first best friend. Love and miss my baby.”

According to her Bravo profile, Eliza has deep roots in South Carolina - she’s a ninth generation Charlestonian — and she currently works for her family business, Limehouse Properties. In high school she started her own jewelry line called Snaffle Bit Bracelet Company, which she still runs and promotes on IG. Eliza also co-owns the Plantation Candle Company with her business partner, Allston Pate. When she’s not working on one of her many business, Eliza models for TouT Models and is a part of various fashion campaigns and shows.

Eliza’s love for animals is pretty apparent on her Instagram page, where she’s shared numerous photos of the puppies and horses she’s rescued over the years, along with photos of her playing polo. Bravo revealed that Eliza is a passionate animal advocate and she found her love for horses growing up on her family plantation where she would ride. In the future, Eliza wants to own her animal rescue farm, and she has aspirations to become a politician who fights for animal rights.

There’s not much else to sleuth up on Eliza from her IG page or network profile, but I’m sure fans will find out plenty more about her on this season of Southern Charm.

Season 6 of Southern Charm premieres on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.