What's Taylor Swift's "Ready For It?" Music Video About? According To These Fan Theories, She's Out For Blood

As any good member of the Squad knows, T-Swift's recent material is loaded with symbolic meaning. The long-awaited music video for "...Ready for It" has yet to even air, and fans are already hatching theories about the meaning behind it. The question on everyone's mind is what's Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It" music video about? Knowing Tay Tay, there will be a number of meanings embedded into the coming music video and fans will have to wait for the release to soak them all in. For now, here are all of the hypotheses circulating around the internet so far.

After releasing an image heavy 10-second video teaser for the song, Swift set in motion an avalanche of fan theorizing. Out of the frenzy, two hypotheses have come out on top. The theories that seem most prevalent at the moment are that the video is either a.) a dig at a Kanye West song or b.) a dig at Calvin Harris, according to Glamour.

The Kanye West theory was spawned by what appears to be a nude android of Swift and it focuses on Yeezy's hit song, "Famous," wherein West is shown in the accompanying video with a naked Swift mannequin lying next to him, among many other celebs. Fans believe that Swift is firing back at West for using her image without her permission, according to Glamour. If his intention was to embarrass her by portraying her in her birthday suit, then this would be a great way for Swift to reclaim the image of herself naked and assert her own bodily autonomy.

The next theory is focuses on the famous feud between Swift and her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris. Out of the entire clip, fans focused in on one image from the teaser to tie it to Harris: when her name appears with a stormy background and is struck by a series of lightening bolts. Fans have theorized that these allude to Harris's own song, "This Is What You Came For," that has similar lightening bolts on its cover art, according to Billboard.

Taylor Swift on YouTube

Of the two theories, many believe that the Harris hypothesis is the most probable. This is partly because "...Ready For It" is a sore spot for the exes. Swift wrote the "This Is What You Came For" alongside Harris while they were still together, though she did so under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg to prevent their relationship status from impacting the song at all, according to Glamour. But when Swift publicly took credit for writing the song, Harris was more than a little peeved. He went on a Twitter rampage, according to E! News, writing:

I know you're off tour and you need someone new to bury like Katy [Perry] ETC, but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it.

The pseudonym and reference to the writing process popped up in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," with Swift rising from a grave with the name Nils Sjöberg written across the stone. It wouldn't be surprising if Swifty went in on Harris again, considering how he publicly berated her on Twitter.

Given the vengeful theme of Reputation and Swift's dedication to confronting tabloid rumors about her head-on, a dig at either West or Harris — or both —would fit right in. Other, less pervasive theories include references to Into the Woods, a potential visual album a la Lemonade in the future, and a narrative continuation of the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," according to Teen Vogue.

Clones, witches, and cyborgs are likely just a few of the treats that will pop up when the video is released on Oct. 26, according to The Independent. Judging by the sheer volume of references made in the "LWYMMD" video, there will be plenty to unload in the new video as well.

