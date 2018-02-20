For the first time ever, fans are getting an extra dose of Bachelor Nation this year with The Bachelor Winter Games. All of our favorites (and not so favorites) will be making appearances, including from former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. Her inclusion in the winter special makes me think about her own love story and wondering: when are JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers getting married? Does their lack of tying the knot mean there's possibly trouble in paradise?

I'm pleased to assure you that JoJo and Jordan are still madly in love and that they're still engaged. However, they haven't set a date yet, but when you hear why, you'll totally understand the logic behind it. Remember, although the relationships on The Bachelor are real, they also move really fast. It takes time to figure out if you're in it for the long haul with someone. Jordan told Us Weekly this summer:

We’re learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it’s going to be. Both of our careers and what we’re passionate about. So we’re enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more.

That's reasonable, right? He added, "And then when the time is right, we’re absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we’re definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we’re in the right place."

JoJo had the same thing to say in an interview with E! News, though she mentioned that just after her Bachelorette season, they were planning on tying the knot right away and even told the ABC producers that they might want to get in on filming it. Then, "life happened," Fletcher said. But they're starting to talk more about it now. She explained to E! News:

We just wanted to take this time to enjoy it. Then just a month ago, we were driving in the car and I looked at him and I was like, 'What about if we started planning a wedding?' It just popped in my head. I feel like we're in good space and we've had a good year, and things are kind of settling.

There's no word that Rodgers will be making an appearance during the Winter Games as well, but the couple has been busy remodeling and flipping houses (we sort of want them to have their own home renovation show) and spending time together.

For Rodgers' November birthday, JoJo left him a sappy Instagram message. "Thank you for always being my rock, for giving me a million laughs, for being a daily example of what it’s like to chase after dreams and never give up."

She also thanked him "for holding [her] hair back when I’ve had one too many rosès, for always dancing along side me when I embarrassingly try to, and of course, for loving me (& Jackie moon) with everything you have." So if you were worried about trouble in their relationship just because they haven't walked down an aisle yet, don't worry too much. They seem really tight.

This Winter Games is proving to be very interesting. There are cast members we all know, like Dean Unglert, Ben Higgins, and Ashley Iaconetti, but also members of some of the international Bachelor franchise, which means lots of mingling and getting to know new faces. Hopefully no one will break a leg trying to cross country ski or curl. Heartbreak? That's another story.

