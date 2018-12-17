It has been some time since the Duchess of Sussex has returned to her homeland. Aside from a short visit before the wedding, she has stayed on the other side of the pond. Such a long absence likely has you wondering, when are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coming to America again? It won't be for some time, unfortunately, but they could have a special addition with them.

Markle and Prince Harry have been busy making plans for the new year, including a visit stateside. According to Vanity Fair, the royal couple will be touring the United States and Canada next fall with their baby in tow. The exact date of their visit remains up in the air and will reportedly depend on when their baby is born. As of now, Markle's exact due date has been kept under wraps, with the media only reporting that she is expected to deliver some time in the spring, as Kensington Palace shared.

The Duchess' desire to get on the road so soon after having her baby is hardly a surprise, as she has continued working throughout her pregnancy. Her work ethic appears to continue beyond pregnancy as well. In fact, Markle is planning to take less than six months total maternity leave, less than the standard royal rest time after giving birth, as Marie Claire reported.

By all accounts, Markle is determined to keep up with her work responsibilities “right up to her due date." Vanity Fair reported that the Duchess is "expected to announce a collaboration with at least one more charity by the end of the year." She wants her aides to continue scheduling appearances and other duties as she still feels “fit and well and wants to continue working as long as possible,” according to Cosmopolitan. And once she is back from maternity leave, she and the family will head back to North America for the first time in over a year.

The last time that Markle was in her home country was prior to her wedding with Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot back in May, and shortly before that, People reported that Markle was spotted in Chicago applying for a UK visa on April 13. It was just a short weekend visit, though, before she had to head back to England. That short visit could perhaps be explained by reports of the couple's plans to visit the U.S. in early 2019. But Vanity Fair reported that those plans were postponed after Markle and Harry learned of their coming baby. Sources close to the couple reportedly told Vanity Fair that the pair are wanting to go back to the U.S. as a family.

In the mean time, Markle will be in England for the holidays. She, Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and children will be spending the holidays with the Queen at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, according to Elle. They will be opening presents there on Christmas Eve, and having breakfast and attending church services with family. From the looks of the family Christmas cards, both brothers and their families are well in the Christmas spirit.

Being so far away from her home country while pregnant can't be easy on Markle. But fortunately, she has a whole family of supporters in the U.K. to make her new home feel like home. Back in September, Markle's mom Doria Ragland was in London visiting her daughter and son-in-law, according to Express. It looks like she could be planning a substantially longer visit to the UK, as well. Following news of Markle's pregnancy, rumors have began circulating that Ragland will be moving to London permanently. And no matter what the future holds for Markle, her many friends, family, and fans in the United States will be waiting for her.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.