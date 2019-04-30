A total of three Duggar women are pregnant at the moment, which means that fans are in the midst of a Counting On baby boom. And if you're looking forward to these deliveries, there's a good chance you're curious to know when the Duggar babies are due. As it turns out, summer/fall 2019 is shaping up to be a busy time for the big brood.

Jessa Duggar was the first member of the family to kick of the baby boom, announcing her third pregnancy in January. "From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down" Jessa wrote in an announcement shared to the family's website.

Next up was Kendra Duggar, who revealed on April 11 that she's pregnant with baby number two. "We are ready to double the fun at our house!" she penned to the family's website. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined."

Anna Duggar brought the announcement count up to three, sharing with fans on April 26 that she's expecting her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar. Wowza.

So, when are these little ones set to arrive?

Jessa said in her announcement that baby number three will make their debut in the spring, which technically ends on June 21. The Duggar Family Blog reported that the baby is due in the first week of June, so this tracks.

As for Kendra, she specified the date as "later this year." If the reality star was three months pregnant at the time of her announcement, then it's possible she'll deliver baby number two sometime in September or October.

In Anna's case, the family has noted that baby number six will arrive in November, as per ET Online.

Translation: There will be a three-month gap between Jessa and Kendra's babies, followed by Anna's child in November. Phew, talk about a busy summer and fall for the Duggars.

Oh, and did I mention that Jim Bob Duggar's niece, Amy Duggar, is also expecting?

"BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!' Amy penned on Easter, according to Instagram. "Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!"

It's not clear when Amy is due, but if the three month announcement timeframe applies here, she'll give birth sometime in October like Kendra. Libra season, anyone?

But wait — there's one more piece of news to mention. Michelle Duggar might have spilled the beans that another grandchild is on the way. The curious moment occurred in Michelle and Jim Bob's message celebrating Anna's pregnancy, writing: "We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild!"

Considering the grandparents have 15 grandkids at the moment (including known pregnancies), this statement is a bit confusing. Is someone waiting in the wings to announce, like Joy-Anna or Abbie, for instance?

Either way, it's clear the summer and fall will be busy for the Duggar family. Bring on the babies.