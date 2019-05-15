Thomas Ravenel didn't return for Season 6 of Southern Charm because he was accused of sexual assault in May 2018, then arrested in September 2018 for assault and battery. It didn't seem like his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs would be back either — until she popped up at a party in a trailer for Season 6. She was alone, however, which means she might be single now. But when did Ashley and Thomas break up?

According to People, Ashley and Thomas called it quits in August 2018; they had been dating since May 2017. Ashley shared the news through tears on her Instagram Stories. "I don't want to comment but there are just some things I'm trying to handle privately," she said. "Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I'll always love Thomas. I'll always care about him."

She went on to explain what a difficult situation it was for her. The breakup wasn't an easy one, and she needed to take a little bit of time to figure out what her next step would be. "I'm just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can," Ashley said. But she was also ready to try again, telling her followers, "You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up."

Bravo on YouTube

At the time, Ashley didn't reveal why she and Thomas had broken up, though she continued to speak positively of him in the months that followed. As reported by Poeple, she shared a collage of photos of Thomas on Instagram in November 2018 with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. She wrote that "the good really does outweigh the bad" when it came to everything they had been through together. Thomas was there for her during some really tough times, and she believed they were brought together for a reason, even if it was only for a little while.

"We might not be creating new memories anymore, but I still treasure the ones we have, and I'd do it all again knowing how things turned out in the end," she said, before thanking Thomas for everything and stating that she was lucky to have met him. She wanted to remain friends, too. Ashley's Instagram has since been made private, so there's no way to see if the post is still up, or if she's said anything about Thomas since. The only indication of how she's doing now comes from her bio, which reads, simply, "grateful."

Bravo on YouTube

It seems like Ashley is keeping things private for the moment, so you'll have to look to Southern Charm for the latest post-breakup updates. It airs every Wednesday on Bravo. Thomas hasn't spoken about the breakup recently either, and his Instagram appears to have been deleted. Their split might come up during Ashley's visit to Southern Charm in Season 6, if only because the trailer promises an eventful reintroduction. History has a way of getting dredged up on this show. But whether or not it factors into the new season, it's clear that Ashley and Thomas are done.