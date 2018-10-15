Teen Mom OG newcomer Bristol Palin hasn't had an easy transition into reality TV. Case in point: Palin and her now ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, split up on the Oct. 8 episode of TMOG. And considering the breakup is a big plot point on the show, it's not too surprising people want to know when Bristol Palin got a divorce.

Palin and Meyer have an interesting relationship timeline, even for reality TV standards. After announcing their engagement on March 13, 2015, the two called it quits less than a week before their planned May 23, 2015 wedding. The canceled nuptials was likely difficult for her now 9-year-old son, Tripp, because the two had moved from their home in Alaska to Kentucky to live with Meyer.

"I know God's plan is greater than anything else, and Tripp and I are in Alaska beginning to rebuild our lives under much different circumstances than we anticipated," Palin wrote in a blog post at the time, according to E! News.

As for why the two split? It's rumored Meyer attempted to conceal his past marriage to a woman named Cassandra Wain. Yikes.

Either way, Palin announced in June 2015 that she was pregnant with her second child. The news was surprising, to say the least, especially since she didn't address the baby's father in the reveal.

"I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you," Palin wrote in a portion of her note, according to BuzzFeed News. "But please respect Tripp's and my privacy during this time. I do not want any lectures and I do not want any sympathy."

After some paternity and custody drama following the birth of their daughter Sailor (yes, the baby is Meyer's) in December 2015, Palin and Meyer eloped in June 2016.

Oh, and did I mention the pair had another kid? Atlee Bay made her debut in May 2017, about one year after the elopement. Talk about a busy three years, right?

Although Palin and Meyer appeared to work out their differences, their relationship fell apart during the first few episodes of TMOG. Palin struggled to cope with Meyer's post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis, and the two decided to split for the sake of their children.

But while the breakup episodes aired on MTV in October, the actual divorce went down on Jan. 29, 2018, as TMZ reported. Palin later confirmed the split in August, writing in response to a fan who asked about the divorce, according to TMZ: "Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date)."

Meyer also addressed the divorce rumors in August, telling a fan about the split, according to People: “She wasn’t happy with me so it’s for the best.”

Despite the exes' on-and-off again romance, it looks the two are done for good this time. Palin hasn't shared a photo with Meyer since June, and there haven't been any rumors of a reconciliation.

Fans shouldn't be worried, however, about Meyer and Palin's desire to co-parent effectively. “We’re trying to navigate co-parenting and navigating co-parenting in the public eye can be difficult," Palin told Us Weekly. "We’ve got two young girls, and we have to communicate and focus on the girls and do what’s best for them.”

Here's to hoping Meyer and Palin get their co-parenting act together for the sake of their adorable kiddos. At the end of the day, it's clear the exes want what's best for their two young daughters.