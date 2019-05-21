The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, titled “One Wedding and a Polygraph,” will take viewers on Camille Grammer's glamourous wedding journey to Hawaii. Unlike other cast members, Camille has kept her relationship and fiancé, David C. Meyer, out of the public eye. Now that fans are getting an inside look at her wedding, they want to know the actual timeline of this love story. So when did Camille Grammer get married?

As reported by Bravo, Camille and David tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at a private Hawaiian beach club resort, about a year after the couple first announced their engagement. Camille’s fellow RHOBH cast mates and friends, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley also attended the ceremony, and you can see them in the post-wedding photos Camille posted on Instagram. She also shared separate pictures of the cake, her dress, and the beautiful beach venue that served as the backdrop to her wedding.

People reported that Camille’s two children — from her previous marriage to actor Kelsey Grammer — were a big part of her wedding. Her 16-year-old daughter Mason was a bridesmaid, and her 14-year-old son, June walked her down the aisle. When talking to the Daily Dish, Mason said she was excited for her mom this new chapter in her life. "I just want her to be happy,” she told the outlet. “It was a lot when she went through the divorce too and I really just want her to be happy and I know she's happy now. So I hope it works out and that it's good and the guy she's with I really like. So I think that's a big plus there too."

With her marriage to David, Camille is now stepmom to his two sons from a previous marriage. In a March Instagram post, she shared a picture of the family skiing, which shows how well the family is getting along. “My happy place,” she captioned the photos. “I cherish these moments with my hubby and my stepsons. They are amazing boys. Kudos to their mom and dad.”

Since the wedding, Camille has posted nothing but happy pictures with her husband on Instagram. In February, she shared photographs of her Switzerland honeymoon, where the couple took the country’s scenic Zermatt ski resort.

More recently, she posted a heartwarming picture of David and her mom from the wedding, and noted that her mom was battling cancer. “Hawaii bound this week on #rhobh for my wedding,” she captioned the photo. “You will see why this pic of my mom on the beach in Hawaii is so important to me after you watch this week’s episode. She is such a trooper!”

Along with wishing her mom the best of health, I know fans are excited to see Camille get the happy ending she deserves. Luckily, on the upcoming episodes of RHOBH, viewers will get to see all the emotional and happy moments from her wedding, as well as the exciting post-wedding fun that followed.

