Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are more than just celebrities, as this beloved couple is a mash up of singing talent, beauty, and boundless cooking and parenting skills. The two household names make a powerhouse that have won the hearts of fans across the United States and many are curious about the details surrounding their adorable union. And some might be wondering: When did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get married?

This coming September, the two will be celebrating their sixth anniversary. And although the two tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, the couple's story began way before their wedding vows. Chrissy and John, who have been together for more than decade, fell in love in the limelight. According to Oprah Magazine, the two first met in 2006 on the set of Legend's music video for his song "Stereo."

"We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours," Teigen told television personalityWendy Williams in 2014, hinting at a hookup with the singer. "We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn't ever say goodbye that night."

Teigen has even joked about their first night together on Twitter, saying, "Every time someone asks John for a selfie and says 'I never do this,' I think back to the night we met when I said it but not about selfies."

The two even briefly "broke up" one year after they began dating, when Teigen was on tour with the singer. "I was on tour with him and he’d gotten sick,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2016. “He was feeling really bummed and stressed out. He was like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship right now.’ That lasted for one day. Literally, a day."

She continued, "I knew it came from a place other than us not working. It was the stress of him having to maybe cancel a show, and he had never been in a real relationship—or so he says now. I always joke, ‘Remember when you tried to break up with me?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, sorry. Big mistake.'”

And, phew, did they last through that one-day breakup. Just a few years later in 2011, Legend proposed to Teigen on a Maldives trip. The two later got married in 2013, according to HuffPost.

Not only are Teigen and Legend set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in September, but they're also parents to two toddlers (Luna, 3, and Miles, 15 months) who are often seen on the stars' social media accounts. ‌Luna and Miles have captured the hearts of fans everywhere with their cherubic faces and playful personalities.

Parenthood has only further enhanced the couple's relationship, with Legend stating, according to HuffPost: "She’s very opinionated... But what I love most about Chrissy is that she’s very much herself. She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she’s extremely approachable and warm. And above all, she’s a very proud mother and a tremendously supportive wife. I admire her so much." Aww.

Now a family of four, the Teigen-Legend clan has fans wondering what's next for the couple. But when it comes to this famous fam, it sounds like they're too busy enjoying the ride to worry about the future.