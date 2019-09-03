With so many of the Duggar siblings growing up and beginning families of their own, it can be hard to keep track of everything that's happened over the past few years. (Weddings and pregnancies and deliveries, oh my!) Given that they celebrated their first anniversary this summer, some fans may be wondering: When did Josiah and Lauren Duggar get married? The couple have been married for over a year now.

Josiah and Lauren tied the knot on June 30, 2018, People reported. The couple was wed at the John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. “What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple shared with the magazine. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!” Perfect it was, a sentiment the couple has echoed as they celebrated a year together this past summer.

"Can’t believe it’s already been a year since we said 'I do,'" Josiah shared on Instagram. "I remember the big day and just how excited we both were about getting married. Ohh the memories! We’ve had more downs than ups than any newly married couple should ever have. We wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s our story. We are SO blessed! Looking forward to growing old and more in love with you."

Now, Josiah and Lauren are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Us reported that the two shared their happy news earlier this spring, after having suffered a miscarriage the previous fall.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the couple told Us Weekly. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

A few months prior, the couple opened up about having lost a pregnancy after they got married.

In an interview with E! Lauren opened up about the evening she miscarried. "I wasn't feeling well—I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don't," she shared. "I was thinking I had something with gluten in it... It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn't believe it, and I was hoping it wasn't true."

Losing a baby is undoubtedly one of the most difficult experiences a couple can go through, so it is important to mention that it is more common than many people know. In fact, WebMD reports that an average of 15 to 25 percent of all pregnancies end in miscarriage, often before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Though it is an entirely personal experience, it is really great that Lauren was forthcoming about her loss, given that sharing those experiences really help other women and families going through something similar.

With a year of marriage under their belt and a first baby on the horizon, it seems things couldn't be better for Josiah and Lauren. Here's to wishing them the best in their second year, and going forward.