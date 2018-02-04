Until mid-afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 4, the day was known as Super Bowl Sunday. Then Kylie Jenner confirmed she gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Instagram, and the day officially became: Kylie Jenner's Baby Day. But when did Kylie Jenner give birth? According to her Instragram announcement, Jenner had a great reasons for keeping her pregnancy, and the birth of her daughter, under wraps.

According to Jenner's moving, personal, honest Instagram announcement, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1, 2018. She did so without every confirming her pregnancy to the media, although rumors have been circulating the internet and beyond since Sept. 2017. The reason for the secrecy is a moving one, of course, and one that every mother (especially a first-time mother) can certainly relate to. Jenner writes:

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand that you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not do to in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Kind of makes us all clamoring for even an ounce of official confirmation feel a little sheepish, huh?

In early January of this year rumors quickly circulated that the at-the-time mother-to-be was in early labor; rumors that were later debunked by TMZ. Of course, going into early labor can result in a few complications, so fans of Jenner were quick to start worrying about her future baby's health. But, per her Instagram announcement, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, so all is well and everyone is safe.

