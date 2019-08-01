On this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino faces some of his life’s most impactful moments. Viewers will see him take on his legal battles and eventual prison sentencing, but they’ll also get to see him marry his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. And the Jersey Shore crew (minus Sammi) is there to support him through it all. But because the show was filmed sometime last year, fans may be wondering exactly when Mike got married.

According to E! News, Mike and Lauren were married on Nov. 1, 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. And his Jersey Shore family — including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — were all in attendance. As per the report, Snooki and Jwoww’s daughters, Giovanna and Meilani were flower girls in the wedding, and Mike’s GTL buds Ronnie, Vinny, and Pauly D. were his groomsmen.

The nuptials took place one month after Mike learned he would be serving prison time. As reported by People, Mike was sentenced to eight months in federal prison in October 2018. He and his brother Marc failed to pay their income taxes properly, People reported, and as a result, the two were indicted for tax crimes, including tax evasion and falsifying records. Mike began serving time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York in January 2019.

Jersey Shore on YouTube

Mike posted a number of wedding photos on his Instagram page, and in them you can tell how much Lauren loves and supports him. “#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018,” he captioned a pre-wedding photo. “I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate. You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation.”

According to a People, Mike and Lauren met in a community college math class and have been dating on and off for years. “We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1 to 6,” Mike told People in an interview. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now — She’s my best friend, my better half. She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

Jersey Shore on YouTube

Lauren has been by Mike’s side through his legal troubles and his battle with addiction, and she continues to support him while he’s in jail. On her Instagram page, Lauren regularly posts loving pictures of them together, as well as snapshots of her visiting Mike in jail. “This man is a blessing to me and truly one of a kind,” she captioned a photo from their wedding day. “He leads our family with gratitude and an unshakeable faith. I’m lucky to call him my husband. I love you forever.”

I’ve been watching Jersey Shore since Season 1, and I’m just glad to see Mike healthy and happy. As this season rolls on, I can’t wait to see all the fun moments of his wedding, and watch his best friends rally around him.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.