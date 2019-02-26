There are some relationships in life where a couple seems so right, it's unfathomable that they were ever not together. Such is the case for a certain all-star quarterback and his top model wife. The two super humans tied the knot 10 years ago today, leaving some wondering: When did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen get married? The couple just posted some never-before-seen wedding pics.

In honor of their anniversary, both Brady and Bündchen posted images from their wedding ceremony, which have never been shared with the public before. Alongside the photos, each of them posted a super sweet message to the other, making it super clear that, a decade later, they are perhaps more in love than ever before.

"I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together... and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!" Bündchen began in her post. "There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto."

Bündchen included a photo of her and Brady exchanging vows, and then a few other selfies from their life together. It's unclear as to whether the following photos were taken before or after their wedding, but it really doesn't matter, they're adorable either way.

In the photos, Bündchen is seen wearing a strapless wedding dress and a large, laced-trimmed veil with a floral headpiece, that looks as though it could be vintage, or perhaps an heirloom from a family member. Brady posted another photo of them at the ceremony, but this time, sharing their first kiss.

"Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together," he wrote. "My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!"

He then hashtagged the post "#girlboss," because of course.

After they tied the knot on Feb. 26, 2009, Brady and Bündchen went onto have two children together, joining Brady's son from a previous relationship, Good Housekeeping reported.

In the meantime, the couple is never shy about posting kind words about one another. "What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never ceases to amaze me. We love you!" Bündchen wrote on the night the Patriots won the 2019 Super Bowl.

When her book "Lessons" came out last year, Brady also posted a loving note to his wife congratulating her on the accomplishment. "Thank you for being such an incredible example of what is possible in this world. Your humility, empathy and love for life is evident now more then ever," he said. "I am lucky to have you as my wife, and our kids are lucky to have you as their mother and protector!"

Ultimately, it's completely clear that Brady and Bündchen are not only totally in love, but that they make an amazing team as a family and co-parents. After a decade of marriage, they seem more committed to each other than ever, and TBH, it's some very serious goals.