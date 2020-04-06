There's a whole lot of drama going down in Shaker Heights, Ohio and it feels like there's still so much more to tell, so when do new episodes of Little Fires Everywhere air on Hulu? The mini-series, based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller book of the same name, has so far aired five of the eight scheduled episodes, all of which have ended on intense cliffhangers.

Starring Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson and Kerry Washington as Mia Warren, the first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere premiered on March 18. Those episodes introduced viewers to Witherspoon's character as the head of "the picture-perfect Richardson family" crossing paths with Washington's, an artist and single mother with a daughter named Pearl. According to Hulu, "The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood — and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster."

After those episodes aired last month, new episodes have been available to stream on Hulu weekly on Wednesdays. "Duo," the most recent and fifth episode of Little Fires Everywhere, aired on April 1. So if you haven't dove into the hit drama series just yet, you have plenty of episodes to hold you over until new ones air.

Speaking of, be sure to mark your calendars for the following dates and stream at your leisure:

Episode 6 "The Uncanny" will air on April 8

Episode 7 "Picture Perfect" will air on April 15

Episode 8, the finale, "Find A Way" will air on April 22

Thankfully, new episodes are coming soon. And if you need help killing some time in between, you can check out the Little Fires Everywhere novel, available as an audiobook, on Kindle, or you can grab an old-fashioned hard copy.