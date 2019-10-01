Freeform's epic 31 Nights Of Halloween special has become required viewing for families all over the U.S., not least of all because it is guaranteed to air classics like Hocus Pocus and Addams Family Values. The network is airing Hocus Pocus a record 27 times this time, but for those of you wondering when Addams Family Values airs on Freeform, you'll have 12 chances to catch it this month. Whether you're airing it as a feature presentation for the whole family or just have it on in the background while you bake autumnal treats, it just wouldn't be Halloween without the Addamses.

Addams Family Values will also air every day of Halloween weekend, leading up to Freeform's all-day Hocus Pocus marathon on Oct. 31. Addams Family Values is slated to air on Freeform at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:55 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8:55 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11:55 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 21 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 30 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Addams Family Values - Trailer on YouTube

The film first premiered in 1993 as a sequel to 1991's Addams Family. It quickly became a cult classic, featuring many cast members from the original, including Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Carel Struycken, Jimmy Workman, and Christopher Hart. Joan Cusack also joined the family in an iconic role playing a serial killer who marries, but intends to murder, Uncle Fester for his inheritance. It's also chock full of memorable cameos from the film's director Barry Sonnenfeld and Julie Halston, who play the parents of Wednesday Addams' (Christina Ricci) new love interest, Joel Glicker (David Krumholtz).

Other cameo appearances include ones from David Hyde Pierce, Peter Graves, Tony Shalhoub, and Nathan Lane, who went on to play Gomez on Broadway in the musical adaptation of The Addams Family. Cementing the film's beloved cult status is that Julia, who played Gomez in both movies, died less than a year after Addams Family Values was released.

Despite being a campy, horror-adjacent comedy, the film received a few critical accolades, including a 1994 Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration for Ken Adam and Marvin March, and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Anjelica Huston in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical category, according to IMDb.

The film was considered a box office disappointment, however, barely recouping the money it cost to make, and earning less than half of what The Addams Family did.

Speaking of the original film, The Addams Family will also air a total of 12 times on Freeform this month. If you'd like to make it a back-to-back affair, The Addams Family is scheduled to air prior to the sequel every time it's on this month. The Sandersons are still the most visible spooky family on Freeform this October, but the Addamses are hard to miss.

31 Nights of Halloween is currently airing on Freeform.