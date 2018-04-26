It seems like every six months or so, there is a new movie in the Marvel universe to get excited about. Whether it's an origin story, like this year's hit film Black Panther or another Captain America sequel, you can't deny that the Marvel cinematic universe is vast and there are a lot of characters and films to keep up with. This is probably why people are so invested in these films and a new addition to the series, Avengers: Infinity War, is definitely going to entertain fans when it premieres this Friday, April 27. But since the universe is so large, surely some people have to be wondering when does Avengers: Infinity War take place and what part of the Marvel timeline the film takes place in.

Even diehard Avengers fans who keep up with every single character in the films are likely to get confused. With so many stories and subplots, it is hard for anyone to keep track with what is going on in the cinematic universe and at what points. So before people head into the theater to see Avengers: Infinity War, they might want to do a refresh on their favorite Marvel films so story line of Avengers: Infinity War makes sense.

Luckily, fans won't have to watch too many films back to catch up to where the film takes place. Avengers: Infinity War takes place directly after the post-credit scenes in Thor: Ragnorak, according to Inverse, which came out last November.

The great news is, aside from Black Panther (which really only tells the origin story of the character, Black Panther) this is the last film to come out in the Marvel film series. So if you're all caught up on the recent Marvel films, then you should be good to go to see Avengers: Infinity War.

But if you need a little refresher, here's what happened at the end of Thor: Ragnorak, according to Inverse. During the end of the film, the characters of Thor and Loki are seen on a spaceship that they've used to evacuate Asgard, according to Inverse. While everything seems good, there is a giant spaceship looming over them, which belongs to Thanos — the villain character that is consistently seen throughout the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. This is exactly where the first scene of Avengers: Infinity War picks up, according to Inverse.

This makes sense, because in Avengers: Infinity War, according to TIME, the super heroes that make up the Avengers must stop Thanos from obtaining the power of the Infinity Stones, or a group of gems that "give great power" to the owner of them. Of course, Thanos wants to use those gems for the evil purpose of destroying half the universe, according to TIME, which is where the Avengers come in. So, Thanos' presence in this final scene in Thor: Ragnorak makes sense and leaves as the perfect place for the film to pick up on.

But it isn't exactly confirmed that these movies take place right after the other and this really bothers fans who want to visualize when these films take place. In 2017, Kevin Seige, the head of Marvel Studios, stated that someday he will get around to publishing an official timeline of when each Marvel film takes place and how they connect, according to CBR.com — but he hasn't exactly done that yet. "...At some point, I'm not sure exactly when, we're going to publish a timeline and see what it all is," Feige said, according to CBR.com.

And just because Avengers: Infinity War is premiering in 2018 doesn't mean it actually takes in 2018 — according to CBR.com, Feige and everyone else behind Marvel are "careful" not to date films so people can fit them into a timeline. The good news is, fans have been tired of waiting for them to do that so they've made a timeline themselves, which is helpful to reference before watching the newest Avengers film.

If you're a diehard Marvel fan, then you'll easily see how Avengers: Infinity War fits in to the Marvel cinematic universe timeline, according to The Independent. Newcomers, on the other hand, might have to watch a few films in the series to get themselves familiarized in time for the new film.

