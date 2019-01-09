After four years of being #FriendshipGoals, Broad City is coming to an end. Its upcoming fifth season will also be its last, which means you only have a few more weeks to come to terms with the fact that there won't be any more of Abbi and Ilana's hilarious mishaps in the future. But it's not over yet. So when does Broad City Season 5 premiere?

The fifth and final season of Broad City will premiere on Comedy Central on Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And while it's heartbreaking to think that the show won't be continuing past its last 10 episodes, it's also good to know that it'll be back soon. Its fourth season aired way back in September 2017, which means it's been over a year since Abbi and Ilana have have graced your TV screens. And that's simply too long a wait.

Promos for Season 5 have focused more on the past than on the future. One trailer splices together moments from previous seasons, all involving Abbi and Ilana racing towards each other, after each other, or chasing someone else. Titled "spring to the finish," it's more of a reminder of good times gone by than an indication of what's to come.

Comedy Central on YouTube

At the end of the trailer, series creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson burst through an office door to assure viewers that the final season is going to be "so good." That may be a sure thing, but without more to go on, it's difficult to guess what direction Season 5 will take. There are some storylines from Season 4 that could use further exploration, like Abbi and Ilana's ongoing job searches or Ilana's rekindled romance with Lincoln. But it seems more likely that the show will continue to do what it always does: devise new mayhem for its lead pair to become embroiled in, while their friendship stays as solid as ever.

And Broad City may still address real world issues, even if it does so in a surreal way. Jacobson told THR that the 2016 election had a big impact on the show in Season 4. It gave them a chance to express what they believed in within the context of the show; there's a chance that Season 5 could also feature the same kind of Broad City-specific political comedy.

But that's all speculation. Right now, much of Season 5 remains a mystery. There are sure to be some surprises in store as Abbi and Ilana figure out their next step, but things are a little more assured for the women who created them. IndieWire reported that Jacobson and Glazer landed a deal with Comedy Central and Viacom to continue creating content for them. They already have three new shows in the works called Mall Town USA, Platinum Status, and Young Professionals.

Jacobson and Glazer may not appear in front of the camera in any of their new projects, but fans can still enjoy their specific point of view even after Broad City is over.

