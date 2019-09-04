Carnival Row is the fantasy series viewers have been waiting for, and since its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, it’s all anyone is talking about. The finale ended with major cliffhangers, and fans are already speculating what comes next. Luckily, the series was picked up for another season, but many are wondering: exactly when does Carnival Row Season 2 premiere?

Warning: Carnival Row Season 1 spoilers ahead.

Ahead of the series premiere, Amazon renewed the show for a second season , reported Deadline, but it didn’t confirm a release date. Season 1 premiered on Aug. 30, so there’s a possibility Season 2 will premiere around the same time next year. However, creating a fantasy show like this must take a lot of time and effort, so it may take more than a year to produce, edit, and release. I’m sure Amazon will disclose more details about the new season by early next year, along with a potential premiere schedule.

In the first season, viewers are introduced to the magical Victorian era world of soldier-turned-detective, Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) and a brave faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne). In this dystopian world, mythical creatures like faeries and pucks are forced to flee to a place called the Burgue and co-exist with humans after their homelands are destroyed by war. Many of these refugees end up in town called Carnival Row, where they are treated like second-class citizens, forced to work for humans, and aren’t allowed to live or love freely.

Season 1 takes fans through Philo and Vignette’s love story, as well as Philo’s history. As he works a murder case in the Burgue, he discovers that one of the murder victims was his fae mother, and his father is Chancellor of the Burgue. Philo always knew he was half-fae, but kept it a secret so he could fit in with Burgue society. However, at the end of the season, when his true nature is revealed, he is kicked off the police force and ostracized by his friends and colleagues.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim revealed what’s in store for Philo in Season 2. “You know, he’s not human enough for the humans, but he’s not fae enough for the fae,” said Guggenheim. “He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. Not to mention the fact that, because of this decision, he has relinquished his badge. So this cloak of authority that he used to have is no longer there. So that’s another thing that he’ll be wrestling with in Season 2.”

Beacham said that along with seeing Vignette’s Black Raven storyline continue, fans will also see the tension between Philo and Vignette grow. “Vignette is a character who’s remarkably self-assured in her identity, and has a lot of pride in who she is,” Beecham told the outlet. “And Philo, necessarily, because he is of mixed heritage, is someone whose identity is constantly up for grabs. And I think that is something that has created tension for them, and will continue, I think, to create tension for them in the future.”

The showrunners also told Entertainment Weekly fans can expect to see two more countries and two more locations in addition to the Burgue next season, as well as more of Imogen (Tamzin Merchant) and Agreus’ (David Gyasi) journey.

With so much more coming, I’m sure fans can’t wait to dive back into the dark and intriguing world of Carnival Row. While an exact premiere date hasn’t been confirmed, they can take comfort in knowing Season 2 is in the works and on its way.

Season 1 of Carnival Row is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.