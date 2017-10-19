When Does 'Fixer Upper' Return For Season 5? The Final Season Has A Premiere Date

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently revealed that the upcoming season of Fixer Upper would also be its last. The husband and wife renovation team may be stepping away from their popular show, but it's not quite over yet. Fans still have a whole season to enjoy before the series finishes up. But when does Fixer Upper return for Season 5? If there's only a limited number of episodes left, then interested viewers should mark their calendars so they don't miss a single one.

Fixer Upper Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV. There will be 19 episodes in the fifth and final season of the show, which is plenty of renovation and redesign to enjoy before saying goodbye to the series. Fans can also look forward to guest stars like former First Lady Laura Bush and football player Tim Tebow, if those are the sort of guest stars one looks forward to. There will also be companion series Fixer Upper: Behind the Design to enjoy, which takes a closer look at Joanna's process and the myriad decisions that go into determining her design choices. That is set to premiere in May, though it seems an exact date has yet to be released.

It came as a surprise when the Gaineses announced that Fixer Upper was ending, though they insisted their reasons for retiring the show were very simple. They weren't having marital problems or looking for a bigger payout; they just felt the show had run its course. In an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Chip explained that they were "just as happy as we have ever been," even though he and Joanna acknowledged that it may have seemed strange to fans for the show to end while it was still so popular.

"I think it seems weird to kind of leave on a high note," Joanna said. "I think for people, there has got to be a negative reason for that. I think that is not always how life has to be. I think for us we felt that Season 5 was just the perfect end to this beautiful chapter, but really the why is time, you know?"

However, during an appearance on The Today Show, Chip explained that the desire to focus on their marriage and their family did inform their decision somewhat. "The most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids," he said. "We didn't want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. So we wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us."

While chatting about the upcoming fifth season with People, Chip and Joanna discussed some of their favorite moments from filming. They were able to take a nostalgic visit to the first house they ever featured on the show, way back in the pilot. Joanna also got to design a house for her sister and sister's family, who were returning to Waco, Texas after nearly a decade away. "We are really, really proud of Season 5," Chip revealed. "We laid it all on the field and didn't hold anything back."

It will be tough for fans to let go of Fixer Upper, but they don't have to worry for a while. There will be plenty of Chip and Joanna on TV for months to come. And viewers don't have to lose hope just yet. There doesn't seem to be a new show on the horizon for Chip and Joanna at the moment, but it might be a different story a year from now. Who knows what the future holds?

