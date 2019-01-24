Every HGTV fan has a preference when it comes to the kind of home renovation shows they want to watch. Do you enjoy watching people with improbable jobs buy tiny apartments in exotic locales? Or do you prefer it when couples have to make the tough choice between staying in their beloved home or moving somewhere new? Perhaps it's all about the remodel for you. If that's the case, you'll need to know: when does Flip or Flop Nashville air?

A newer iteration of the popular Flip or Flop franchise, Nashville features an unusual team of co-leads. Real estate agent Page Turner and ex-football player turned construction business owner DeRon Jenkins are exes, but they're also business partners. And despite a spat now or then, they actually work really well together when it comes to buying and fixing up homes in the Nashville or Atlanta area. The show's second season started earlier in January 2019, and HGTV airs new episodes every Thursday.

Sometimes jobs will take Page and DeRon outside of their typical locations, like in the Jan. 24 episode "The Riddle of the Bonus Room." According to HGTV, they'll be traveling to Franklin, Tennessee to redo a modern home that requires some creative thinking to increase its floor space.

HGTV renewed Flip or Flop Nashville in spring of 2018, according to The Wrap, and that was when they ordered the 12 additional half-hour episodes of Season 2. John Feld, who is the Senior Vice President of Programming at HGTV (as well as the DIY Network and Great American Country) had nothing but positive things to say about the show. Of the decision to renew it, Feld said:

Page and DeRon's chemistry, unique work relationship and expertise as house flippers is such compelling television that audiences couldn't get enough of their dynamic and neither could we.

Only three episodes of Season 2 have aired so far, which means fans of the show still have nine more to enjoy before the season ends. So far there hasn't been a renewal announcement for Season 3, but if the show continues to be well-received by both the network and the audience, I don't see why it wouldn't continue.

Flip or Flop Nashville joins several other shows under the Flip or Flop umbrella. The original series starred now-divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa as they flipped houses, but the franchise has expanded to include shows set in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Fort Worth, and Chicago. Each version of the show follows a similar format, but has its own pair of hosts and location-specific challenges. DeRon and Page's unconventional working relationship gives the show its own flair.

If you've tried out the other versions of Flip or Flop but haven't caught up on Nashville, then now's your chance to give it a try; it's still early enough in the new season to catch up with ease. And if you're already a big fan of DeRon and Page, then you have weeks of episodes to look forward to.