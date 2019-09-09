There is no such thing as 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform without Hocus Pocus. No matter how old you are, you have likely seen the movie no less than a dozen times in your life and it’s a spooky staple of the Halloween season. It has just the right amount of scares to make it enjoyable for the whole family, so you’d better believe it’s back in this year’s lineup. But it’s important to know when Hocus Pocus airs on Freeform in October, because it is going to pop up a record number of times.

Hocus Pocus will air 30 times total, according to Freeform’s October schedule. Since the network transitioned from the usual 13 Nights of Halloween marathon of horror movies to 31 last year, it left the door open for plenty more showings than viewers would normally get. It’s not clear if this will be the format from here on out, but this made it possible for Hocus Pocus to kick things off on Oct. 1 and end the month-long marathon with a min-marathon of its own on Oct. 31 with five showings of Hocus Pocus in a row. You will be singing "I Put a Spell On You" in your sleep.

By the end of the month, you might be tired of the Sanderson sisters, but I don't really think that’s possible.

Much like you can't get through the winter holidays without watching Home Alone or A Christmas Story on repeat, Halloween is synonymous with Hocus Pocus. There is no Halloween without watching Max the virgin light the black candle a handful of times. And is it really October if you didn't laugh for the umpteenth time when Dani refers to breasts as "yabbos"? If there is one Halloween movie I force down my kid’s throat every year, it’s Hocus Pocus and I’m honestly not sure if he is as obsessed as I am yet, but at this point, I don't think I care.

This year, thanks to Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, you’ll be able to watch Hocus Pocus until you know every line and have the comedic and scary timing down to a science. If you are already there, then you’ll still probably want to catch all 30 showings. The official schedule for when Hocus Pocus airs on Freeform during 31 Nights of Halloween is below.

Oct. 1

8:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 2

5:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 4

8:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 5

9 a.m. ET

5:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 6

3:35 p.m. ET

10:20 p.m. ET

Oct. 7

4:10 p.m. ET

Oct. 10

6:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 11

2 p.m. ET

Oct. 13

10 p.m. ET

Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. ET

Oct. 15

12 a.m. ET

Oct. 16

1:40 p.m. ET

Oct. 19

9:05 a.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 20

8 a.m. ET

5:35 p.m. ET

Oct. 24

8:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 25

6:45 p.m. ET

Oct. 26

9:10 a.m. ET

11:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 27

11:05 a.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET

Oct. 30

8:50 p.m. ET

Oct. 31

12:30 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET

8:50 p.m. ET

It might be overkill, but for fans, there is no such thing as too much Hocus Pocus. It's *the* Halloween movie for some people and Freeform gets that. If you are ready for your October to run amuck, amuck, amuck with showings of Hocus Pocus, there are few days in the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup which don’t include showtimes. It’s going to be impossible not channel your inner soul-sucking witch this season and I am here for it.