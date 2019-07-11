The cabs are here, which means it’s time to dive into a whole new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Snooki, Vinny, Mike, Pauly D., Jenni, Deena, Angelina, and Ronnie are set to return, and this season, they’re proving that they’re more of a family than anything else. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite party crew back together, so they want to know exactly when Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 will air?

The new season premieres on Jul. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays in the same time slot. In a press release, MTV revealed that fans can expect to see some life-changing moments in Season 3.

“The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding,” reads the network description. “At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.”

Jersey Shore on YouTube

Surely, some of the biggest moments of the season will be Mike’s wedding and his courtroom sentencing. In a sneak peek, you can see how supportive the friends are, and how they stand with Mike through good and bad. “Whatever the outcome may be, we’re here for you bro, throughout that whole process,” Pauly tells Mike. Towards the end of the clip, the roommates gather outside the courthouse to be there for Mike through what is probably one of the most difficult times in his life. “I am so grateful that I’ve had these past 10 years to find friends that became family,” Mike says.

The show was taped last October, and since then People reported that Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax related charges and began serving time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York in January 2019.

In an interview with Decider, Vinny and Pauly D. revealed that they keep in touch with Mike viap phone and email, and that he's doing pretty well despite the circumstances. They also noted that Mike watches everything they do on TV, and that he’ll be watching the new season from prison.

Jersey Shore on YouTube

As an old-school fan of Jersey Shore, it’s really nice to see how the roommates' relationships have evolved on and off camera. In an Instagram post, Mike shared a picture of Ronnie, Jenni, Snooki, and Deena visiting him in jail. And despite Sammi’s refusal to be on this reboot (because of her past drama with Ronnie), her Instagram shows that she’s still a part of their lives.

With Deena’s baby coming, Jenni’s divorce stress, Ron’s girlfriend issues, and Mike’s wedding and looming jail time, this may be one of the most emotional seasons yet. Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, Jul. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.