It’s hard to believe that it's already summer blockbuster movie season, but here it is. And one of the most-anticipated movies of the year has been all over television promoting its impending release. But when does Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom come out exactly? The answer depends on where you live, but if you're somewhere in the United States, you have a couple weeks to go until you can be fully immersed into the latest adaptation of Jurassic World.

Viewers in the United States will have to wait until June 22 to see the film in theaters, according to Variety, which might feel like a lifetime for fans of Chris Pratt’s wisecracking dino-trainer. If you're located in the U.K., France, Germany, Korea, the Philippines, Iceland, and Saudi Arabia you could see the film now, since it arrived in theaters on June 6, according to Express. It premiered in Madrid, Spain on May 21.

The movie picks up three years after Jurassic World left off, according to CNET. The park has been abandoned after dinosaurs ravaged it and shut down operations. Park operations manager Claire Dearing (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) is now a dinosaur-rights activist and she’s pushing to save the creatures from an impending volcanic eruption. The movie has even created a website for Dearing’s fictional nonprofit dino-rescue organization.

Chris Pratt’s character Owen doesn’t want to go along, but it wouldn’t be a movie without him, right? So, of course, Dearing convinces him to sign on, according to CNET, and drama and chaos ensue. Toby Jones joined the cast as an auctioneer, Ted Levine as a dinosaur hunter, and James Cromwell as one of the original park founders, according to CNET.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

This is the second installment in a planned Jurassic World trilogy, as FirstPost noted. Director Colin Trevorrow will be back for the third movie; he handpicked director J.A. Bayona to do the honors for Fallen Kingdom, according to Entertainment Weekly. Bayona is best known for horror movies like A Monster Calls and The Orphanage, according to Express, and this movie reportedly has a touch of that tension. Trevorrow previously told Entertainment Weekly that he characterizes the first movie as an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom as a horror suspense film, and the third installment will be a science thriller.

A staggered release schedule has become a common strategy among studios these days for a whole variety of reasons. Sometimes the plan takes advantage of different holiday schedules in different countries, according to Cinemablend. Moviefone also noted that for big tentpole movies, the international market has just become more lucrative than in the United States.

Dave Karger, a writer for Fandango.com, told CBS News that a blockbuster film can make a whopping 80 percent of its overall box office gross outside of the Unites States. "... It makes sense that the studios are catering to the overseas markets by releasing many of their tent-pole movies internationally first," Karger told the news outlet. CBS News also reported that when a movie performs well overseas, it creates hype for its release in the United States. And that’s been the case so far, it seems, with good reports rolling in from audiences overseas.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Kingdom racked in an estimated $20 million in the first day of release in six new markets, noting that it was the number one film in all the countries where it released. However, a few viewers have expressed some disappointment, with one reviewer reporting back that it's simply "okay," according to Vulture.

Still, most reviews for Fallen Kingdom have been coming back positive, with viewers impressed by the thrill-ride, as Express reported. Just give it a few more days and everyone itching to see the latest dino film in the United States will all get to decide for themselves.