The Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer is only 30 seconds, but those ladies can pack more drama in one week than I'll see in my life. So obviously it doesn't disappoint. Sixteen is my lucky number, and it seems like a good one for at least a few of America's favorite sisters. So much of their lives is already public that what's gonna happen in the show isn't even the most important question. I know you're scrolling though this article like, "I know what might happen. When does Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 premiere?"

Don't worry, you'll learn the real story behind some of the more recent Kardashian gossip very soon, because KUWTK premieres Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 pm. ET. Now that we all know when to grab the good wine and chocolate and shut our bedroom doors so we can watch in peace, it's time to break down the drama. A lot of stuff is going down this season.

Let's rip the bandaid off and start with the ugliest (or juiciest?) new development: the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. First of all can I just say, poor Khloe. No woman deserves to be treated badly by any man, but Khloe seems to be put through the ringer by every man she's ever dated. It looked hopeful for a few seconds, but now we know that Khloe and Thompson are no longer together and, if you believe Khloe, Woods is to blame.

Let's break it down. Woods recently appeared on the Facebook Live show Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and denied she was the reason Khloe and Thompson broke up. "I know I'm not the reason Tristan and Khloe are not together," she said. "This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I'm not the reason."

But Khloe was not having it. She's always been a pretty direct person, and there is no more direct way for a celebrity to set a feud straight than Twitter. "Why are you lying @ jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story," she tweeted. "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Oh boy! It's all so messy and sad. But no matter who you believe, it's important to remember that this is a real situation affecting real people's lives. That's coming from Woods, which makes it easier for me to believe that none off this is contrived for publicity. "I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt, but this is my real life. Real people are hurting. It’s been real. It’s been real," she told Smith on the Facebook Live Show.

No matter your thoughts on the issue, it's clear from one of the KUWTK trailers that Khloe will be speaking her mind on it this season. "It's really hard to regain trust..." she says about Thompson. "Your one stupid weekend, you just ruined a relationship."

BTW, fans will also see Kim and Kanye's latest pregnancy reveal and marriage issues, the family dealing with the Woolsey Fire, Scott and Kourtney squabbling, a trip to Bali and so much more. It's not a season you'll want to miss!