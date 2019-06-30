Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired one of its most dramatic finales ever beginning Sunday, June 23 as it started to chronicle the Jordyn and Tristan cheating scandal that tore Khloé apart. Part two airs Sunday, June 30. But I know what you really want to know is: when does Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 17 premiere? Because as soon as the conclusion of the finale airs, everyone is going to want more.

I don't blame you. But I need you to calm your appetite for drama down because I don't have an answer for you yet. At this point, there is little doubt in anyone's mind that the show will be back. The family lived through the heartache of Tristan cheating already, but watching it back on screen is going to be hard for fans and the family. So, maybe everyone will need a break.

As Khloé and Kim say in the clip of the show below, what viewers watch for entertainment is their real life. So a breather to process that fact is well earned, here. My heart absolutely breaks for Khloé after watching her confessional.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"No one understands how I'm not just a TV show. This is my life and [betrayal] breaks my soul and it's happened so many times," she says through tears. But I know my favorite Kardashian will make it through anything. And she knows the life she's chosen may be hard for some people to handle, but it's made her a stronger person. "Emotionally you have to be really really strong for this environment that we created," she said. "And I know as much as [Tristan and Jordyn] hurt us, I also know that if this can make them better and if I can be that person [that helps them grow] then — like, I know I'm strong enough to do that, it just sucks it has to be so public."

I can't imagine having pressure to take the high road about my boyfriend and a family friend betraying me in public. So, it's totally understandable that Khloé sent out an angry tweet or two about it, especially since Kim admits in the clip that the sisters got Khloé "all worked up."

Here is what Khloé had to say about her tweets: "I realize that the world took that so literally. Like, I would never blame solely one person for that." She added, "So, I feel bad even though Jordyn played a part. I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her because that's not the truth, and I only like to speak my truth."

There you have it, even Kardashians make mistakes. One of Jordyn's that Khloé seems especially hurt by is that she did not get a private apology call, and that's totally understandable. But Kardshians are nothing if not resilient. I can't wait to see Khloé's journey to the other side of her latest heartbreak in Season 17, but I'm willing to wait as long as the family needs me to.