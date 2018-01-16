When Does Krystal Leave 'The Bachelor'? Some Fans Are Ready For Her To Go Home

Every season of The Bachelor, viewers can expect a few things. There will be lots of make-out sessions, possibly some costumes, and one prominent "villain." This season has all three, and the villain has all but been identified as Krystal. This means people naturally want to know: when does Krystal leave The Bachelor? Some fans are already ready for her to go home. Some of the women on the show seem ready to say goodbye to her as well.

So far, Krystal has already had one one-on-one date, in which Arie Luyendyk Jr., the star of the show, took her home to Scottsdale, Arizona to meet his family. But what really rubbed women the wrong way was when she took some extra time with Arie even though she'd already gotten a rose. Bibiana, in particular, took great exception to this. In the following episode, she didn't make things much better for herself when she started immediately monopolizing Arie's time, talking behind the other women's backs, and even throwing out a "girls are really insecure around me" comment. Having a "villain" type character on the show can be fun, but from the looks of things everybody is ready for Krystal to leave.

On the third episode of the season, Krystal was the first to steal a moment with Arie after the group date, and was already acting like she and Arie were in a full-fledged relationship and the several other women weren't actually there. Things only got more uncomfortable when Krystal starting talking to Marikh about why women in general don't like her, starting with a charming anecdote about her 8th grade dating experiences. Apparently her 8th grade best friend's boyfriend wanted to date Krystal instead, but Krystal said no, leading the best friend to get angry with her. "Girls are really insecure around me," she explained. Marikh deserves a rose for the self-control and patience she showed during this horrible conversation.

