After five increasingly popular seasons in the United Kingdom, reality series Love Island is making the jump across the pond. This romantic vacation getaway will premiere on CBS just in time to give you some new drama to spice up the summer. But when does Love Island U.S. air?

Love Island U.S. makes its debut on Jul. 9 at 8 p.m. ET with an episode lasting an hour and a half. Every consecutive episode will be just an hour long but they'll be airing every single day at the same time. That's part of the deal with Love Island: it airs as it's being filmed, so the audience is with the cast every step of the way. They see every new development as it's happening every night, which certainly helps make viewers at home feel more invested in what's unfolding. But what, exactly, will be unfolding?

The show follows ten singles on vacation in Fiji as they pair up, break up, and pair up again. New people will be coming in and out of the house to tempt the couples over the course of the series. At the end, the public votes on the most popular pair and they win a prize.

Love Island USA on YouTube

It seems likely that the U.S. version of Love Island will be different from its U.K. counterpart. First of all, the U.S. adaptation airs five days a week, whereas the original ran all seven days. Vulture compared it to a soap opera, because the daily doses of content keep the audience eager to discover what will happen next — and they hardly have to wait to find out. Though it may be similar to other reality TV getaway-based dating shows like Bachelor in Paradise in some ways, you won't have to sit around for a week until your next update. You'll have something to watch every night.

While Love Island U.S. is set up the same way as the original and appears to follow the same format, there are bound to be other small differences. Per Vulture, the U.K. show can get a little racy and CBS will probably have to tone that down somewhat, as well as censor any cursing or scandalous activities. The scandal may be inherent in the premise, but it may have to walk a fine line to be able to air at 8 p.m. on network TV.

A trailer for the season posted to the Love Island U.S. Instagram account promised "one hot summer." There are bikinis and abs as far as the eye can see. All of the singles, whom audiences will get to know a little bit better ever day this week and beyond, are more than ready to mingle. ITV America chief creative officer and executive producer David Eilenberg told The Hollywood Reporter that there was "nothing quite like it" on TV at the moment, which was why he believed audiences would be enthralled. "Love Island is a viewing experience that's not available to you elsewhere," he said.

Though it bears a resemblance to shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Temptation Island, the relentlessness of the episodes does mark Love Island as something different. If it sounds intriguing, you can drop in any day this week on CBS to check it out.