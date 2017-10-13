When Does 'Mindhunter' Season 2 Premiere? The Dark Crime Drama Has Already Been Renewed

Another Friday, another new Netflix show. This week the streaming site releases the highly anticipated crime drama, Mindhunter, which is based on the 1995 book, Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. The show will adapt real FBI serial killer cases documented in the book and is executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron. Surprising many, Netflix is so confident in the success of the show that it already renewed it for a second season way back in April. So when does Mindhunter Season 2 premiere?

Although Netflix was quick to renew the series, the streaming service hasn't been too forthcoming about the second season yet, which makes sense considering the first season was only just released. Therefore, there's been no release date given for Season 2 yet, but it will most likely come a year after the first season premiered. So fans can probably expect it to arrive sometime in October 2018. Yes, I know, that's much too long but that's just the way it goes sometimes. And who knows, maybe it'll come a bit sooner than that, though I wouldn't get my hopes up.

For now, fans can just focus on Season 1. The 10-episode season depicts the gruesome serial killer cases from the 25-year bureau career of John Douglas, who co-authored the book the show is based on with Mark Olshaker. To give insight into just how gruesome these cases are, Douglas was the inspiration for Scott Glenn's Jack Crawford in The Silence of the Lambs, which is about the fictional cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lector. If you're a bit squeamish or scare easily, this may not be the show for you. But if you're into that kind of thing, you'll love it.

The series is set in 1979 and centers on the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit. Jonathan Groff stars as FBI Behavior Science Unit agent Holden Ford, and is the fictionalized manifestation of John Douglas. You may recognize Groff from his roles on Glee and Looking, and if you're a fan of Disney, you may recognize him as the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. Although, maybe you don't want to think about Kristoff also being this very dark character who deals with murderers all day long.

Alongside Groff is Holt McCallany who plays FBI Behavior Science Unit agent Bill Tench, and is based on real-life agent Robert K. Ressler. McCallany has starred in a few of Fincher's films, including Fight Club and Alien 3. You may have also seen him in The Americans. Also starring in the series is Anna Torv, who plays psychologist Wendy, who is based on the real-life figure Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess. Torv is most known for her role on the sci-fi crime series Fringe. The show will also star Cotter Smith as Unit Chief of the FBI National Training Academy, Shepard, and Hannah Gross, who plays Debbie. Suspiciously, there isn't much more info on what Debbie does on the show.

Filled with an amazing cast and coming from an incredible creative team, Mindhunter is most likely worth all the hype. Unlike other crime dramas, this show will be very dark and based on the trailer, it won't just be the criminals who get into trouble. Working with serial killers and murderers all day can't be good for anyone, and it appears it'll definitely take it's toll on Groff and McCallany's characters. Will this be the kind of show where fans discover the "heroes" are also the villains or will the stories about what these criminals do be scary enough for that not to be necessary? You'll just have to watch and see what happens.

