There are a number of big players entering the streaming game next year, including NBC Universal, which just released details about it's new service. As a nod to the network's logo, the platform will be called Peacock, and is going to be offered as a subscription-based platform, similar to Hulu and Netflix. If you can't wait to dive into the network's classic shows, as well as its upcoming originals, you're probably wondering: when does NBC's streaming service launch?

In a press release, NBC confirmed an April 2020 roll out, just in time to take center stage for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Peacock will be advertising and subscription supported, but the network plans on revealing more pricing details in the months before launch.

In a statement, NBC's Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, Bonnie Hammer teased new details about the service and what it will offer. “The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” she said. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

So what else can you expect to find on Peacock? Well, as detailed by NBC, you'll get all the classic NBC comedy shows you love, along with some exciting new reboots. In the press release, the network revealed its service will feature a reboot of Saved by the Bell, starring original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, as well as a reboot of the beloved '80s comedy, Punky Brewster, centered around a grown-up Soleil Moon Frye. Peacock will also bring viewers the highly anticipated new season of the fan-saved series A.P. Bio, along with a movie spin off of Psych.

And for fans of drama, the service will include thrilling new original series, including Dr. Death, based on a true-crime podcast starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, and a Sam Esmail led reboot of Battlestar Galactica. You will also get to see legendary actress Demi Moore back on screen in a new sci-fi series called Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley's 1932 dystopian novel.

Chris Haston/NBC

The streamer will also offer news, sports, late-night and reality content exclusive to NBC, including new spin-off of The Real Housewives, an original talk show series from Jimmy Fallon, and a new docuseries about Saturday Night Live.

But Peacock isn't just about NBC content. It will also feature popular movies from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and other big Hollywood studios, including titles like The Breakfast Club, Despicable Me, The Bourne Identity, Bridesmaids, and Meet the Parents.

With so many exciting series and films under its banner, Peacock is going to be one stuffed bird. And luckily, with an April 2020 launch, you'll be diving into the fun in just a few short months.