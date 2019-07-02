This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had everything from manmade drama to acts of nature causing chaos, plus two weddings. There's a ton to cover when the RHOBH Season 9 reunion airs, although it would be wishful thinking to hope no one mentions Puppygate ever again. Since RHOBH is taking a week off for the Fourth of July holiday, fans may be wondering when to expect the reunion show. As of right now, the Season 9 finale is slated to air on Jul. 9, with part one of the reunion show airing the following week on Jul. 16. Part two of the reunion is set to air on Jul. 23.

The reunion show filmed on Jun. 5, and Andy Cohen revealed a tiny bit of what viewers can expect in an Instagram Live video with Anderson Cooper. “There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," he said, according to Us Weekly, after confirming that Lisa Vanderpump wouldn't be participating in the reunion.

"You know who is here?" he went on to say. "Camille [Grammer]...she’s back to Season 1 shrugging Camille." Camille has been bumped down to a "Friend of the Housewives" since Season 3, if she's participated on the show at all. But it seems like she becomes the target during Season 9's reunion show in LVP's stead.

It makes sense that Camille is "in the hot seat," as an anonymous source put it to Us — her castmates were planning to confront Camille about her habit of talking about them behind their backs all season long on the group trip to France, which is currently airing. But Camille had to bow out of the trip at the last minute, when the wildfires that ripped through California at the end of last year destroyed her Malibu abode.

She got the evacuation call as she was packing for the France trip, according to an interview she gave to People, and was forced to derail her plans to get her family to safety. Camille says she packed what she could into three cars, including a few pieces of artwork, but the majority of her collection — accumulated over 20 years — was lost in the fire. In April of this year, the charred remains of her 6,000-square-foot home were torn down, according to People. She's been living in a 1,200-square-foot trailer ever since. Making matters even more devastating is that the Woolsey fire claimed her home just three weeks after her Hawaii wedding to attorney David C. Meyer.

As for LVP's absence, she told DailyMailTV the day before the reunion show taped:

The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back, frankly.

It seems like Lisa is perfectly fine with defecting to her spin-off series and leaving RHOBH in the dust without any last words. Whether that bodes well for her brand or not, fans will have to wait and see.