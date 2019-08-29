The Real Housewives of Dallas, the most slept-on spin-off in the entire Real Housewives franchise family, will be back come September. Be prepared for big hair, countless references to "Dallas society," and some newly iconic LeeAnne Locken-ism (remember, she doesn't need knives, she has her hands). But to really be prepared, you'll need to know exactly when Real Housewives of Dallas will return.

Thankfully, the wait isn't long, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish. RHOD will be back for Season 4 on Sept. 4, which is very fitting. The cast is staying much the same, but there are a few changes coming to Dallas this season. Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and LeeAnne Locken will all continue to be regular cast members, but Cary Deuber is going to be a Friend Of. And there will also be a new Housewife joining the crew: D'Andra's pal Kary Brittingham.

It may be too early to make the call, but it sounds like Kary is going to be a great addition to the cast for a few reasons. Per The Daily Dish, she isn't afraid to speak her mind (necessary for a Housewife) and she won't be getting along with LeeAnne, so the battle lines between LeeAnne and everyone else seemingly remain drawn in Season 4.

The trailer, which is available on the Bravo website, offers a real tasting platter of shenanigans. One could use it to play Real Housewives' bingo, because all the classics of Housewifery are present. Trips! Drunk fights! Hair extensions! Best friends becoming enemies! RHOD has it all, as well as some unexpected swerves. The trailer opens with Brandi officiating a funeral through tears. She speaks of the departed's beauty and innocence, as well as her own regret about acquiring the deceased at a pet store. That's because the funeral is for Brandi's rabbit, PlayBoy "BunBun" Redmond. All I'm going to say is: Tinsley Mortimer, game, set, match.

The rest of the trailer slices key moments in between glimpses at LeeAnne's opulent wedding to her fiancé Rich Emberlin. And most of those key moments are arguments. LeeAnne and D'Andra fight about what's acceptable to say "in this climate" (not acceptable, apparently, is talk of one's husband cheating without evidence). D'Andra and her mother fight about her trust fund. Kameron fights with Brandi. Kameron fights with LeeAnne. Rinse and repeat.

Bravo on YouTube

There's also a party that features more balloons than floor space (the balloons are perfectly matched to Kameron's eyeshadow for some reason), as well as a group trip to Thailand. I'm sure that won't be culturally insensitive at all. Everyone yells, everyone cries, and LeeAnne tiredly reminds herself not to kill anyone, because jail is simply not worth it.

It's stunning. It's downright Shakespearean. And it's right around the corner, so fans of RHOD won't have to wait long to get the details about situations the trailer only hints at. It looks like Season 4 will be an eventful one, so mark its premiere date down in your calendars.

RHOD airs Wednesdays on Bravo.