The last time fans saw the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County, they were mostly on good terms. There were some ongoing disagreements and personality clashes, as there always are, but for the most part it was business as usual. That may change in the upcoming season. But when does RHOC Season 14 premiere? I don't know about you, but I need my next dose of Californian, sun-drenched drama now that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on break.

According to Bravo, RHOC returns on Tuesday, Aug. 6. And it seems like this season is going to be one to remember. A first look at the upcoming episodes reveals a whirlwind of fun and good times, until it takes a turn. The women seem to be enjoying themselves in Season 14, but it's not all amigas and cocktails, unfortunately.

The trailer opens with Kelly presumably driving Shannon home after a procedure, because Shannon's face is covered in bandages. Kelly whistles at a man in the next car over and Shannon asks if he's cute before proclaiming, "Check this out!" She points at her swollen face. Could there be a better re-introduction to these women than that? And that's only the first five seconds of the trailer!

There's a quick jump to a montage of get-togethers: the women drive along the highway with retro scarves and sunglasses, shriek delightedly while attending fashion shows, and dress up in candy-colored Victorian gowns for some inexplicable reason. (Personally, I can't wait to find out what's going on with that one.) Tamra loses a tooth; Shannon appears to receive some kind of procedure; two of the women make out at a party. The RHOC cast is in fine form this year, it seems.

But there's trouble brewing, too. Emily has a conversation with her husband about the way he speaks to her, which she doesn't like. Gina has dealing with a lot since Season 13; in June of this year, People reported that she alleged her husband Matthew Kirschenheiter physically abused her and threatened her during an argument at their home. The first look at Season 14 doesn't get into the details, but Shannon comforts Gina during at least one tough moment.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The trailer also introduces new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke. She is not, as you might think from her name, a witch at a Renaissance fair. She is, per her Bravo bio, a friend of Kelly's from the Balboa Bay Club. She's a full time mom raising seven kids with the help of two nannies, an experience she hopes to turn into a book. Welcome to the crew, Braunwyn!

It looks like RHOC will deliver on everything fans have come to expect from it: arguments, weird theme parties, wild declarations from Vicki, and plenty of name-calling. The women scream at each other and weep together and whoop it up. Tamra runs, alone, away from some unexplained situation. All of the greatest hits are here, and you only have to wait one more week to have it on your screens.