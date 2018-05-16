Mystery, love, drama, and murder are things I could never imagine attributing to my favorite Archie Comics’ characters, but with The CW’s hit series, Riverdale, that intrigue makes me love them even more. The show is full of dark twist and turns, and with Jughead’s impending fate, fans are eager to watch the season finale this week. But the Riverdale roller coaster of excitement is hard to get off of, so anxious fans are already wondering, when does Riverdale season 3 premiere?

Music to the ears of Riverdale fans everywhere, The CW announced this past April that it would be renewing the series for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the exact details surrounding the series premiere date and The CW’s fall schedule are still unavailable, if you go based on the series’ Season 2 premiere, you can expect Season 3 of Riverdale to premiere sometime in October of 2018.

Not much else is known about the third season, especially the fate of Jughead Jones. In separate cryptic tweets, Cole Sprouse and Riverdale creator Robert Aguirre Sacasa both hinted at the chance that Jughead may really be dead next season. Sprouse posted a shout out to the show on Twitter with a grateful “thank you”, and also tweeted “Why put actor, model, singer, dancer, writer, creator in your bio when you can just put unemployed?" Sacasa's tweet mentioned that one of the character’s hearts would literally stop, and hinted that during the finale, one friend would be missing.

All I can say, is that Jughead better not be dead, because he’s turned into the true heart of the show. His moral compass is always on, and his narratives that play in the background are what move the story and give fans insight and perspective. Without Jughead, Riverdale can’t be the same, and I can’t blame fans for being anxious and upset. Luckily, according to Seventeen, Sacasa noted that he tells his actors whose characters have died off, “No one in Riverdale seems to stay dead forever, so at any point you might come back.”

However, Sacasa did confirm via Twitter that two of the series characters, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and Reggie (Charles Melton), will come back as series regulars for Season 3. He mentioned to TV Insider that the fans have shown lots of positive response to Toni and Cheryl’s romance, and that because of Reggie’s dashingly good looks and sense of humor, he will be featuring more of them next season, as they begin to become more central figures in the Riverdale gang.

It’s safe to assume that most of the central characters will be coming back next season, including Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa). Sacasa told Seventeen that fans should expect to see more of F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick), who seem to have an intense, complicated history that may play out in flashbacks next season. I personally can’t wait to see what all their pent up tension is about, which makes waiting for Season 3 even harder.

Hopefully, the season finale ends with some closure on certain storylines, and gives fans some much needed good news about Jughead’s fate. I know that once the finale is over, waiting until October will be torturous, but to fill the time, you can rewatch Season 1 on Netflix right now, and wait just eight days for Season 2 to hit Netflix. In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed and say a prayer for Jughead, because there is really no Riverdale without him.