SNL is taking a quick spring hiatus for the next couple of weeks, so fans may be wondering when Saturday Night Live Season 44 will return. The good news is, you won't have to wait long — the sketch comedy series comes back on Mar. 30 with an extremely exciting host. 2019 Golden Globe co-host, Emmy-winner, and everyone's favorite internet girlfriend Sandra Oh steps up to the plate on Mar. 30 to host the show with musical guest Tame Impala. It'll be her first time ever and she's just the third Asian woman to host in the show's 44-season history.

Awkwafina famously hosted earlier this season promoting her film Crazy Rich Asians, and she was the first Asian woman to host in 18 years, following Lucy Liu's appearance in 2000. Suffice to say, the internet had itself ~a moment~ when Sandra Oh was announced as the next host, and Awkwafina was among those expressing her excitement on Twitter. Referencing the anecdote she told in her SNL monologue about waiting in line to see Lucy Liu, Awkwafina tweeted, "11 yr old me woulda stood in the rain outside 30 rock for this too. Queen Sandra Oh !!"

Oh's hosting duties are set to coincide with the premiere of Killing Eve, Season 2 of which returns to BBC America on Apr. 7. I'm guessing we can expect a truly incredible spoof starring Cecily Strong and her brilliant French accent as Villanelle. On Instagram, Oh wrote that she expected the gig to be "terrifyingly FUN!!!" which seems accurate. Not that she needs the help, but I'm sure her Globes co-host and SNL alum Andy Samberg is willing to come through with an eleventh hour pep talk, should she require one.

After Oh comes two equally high-profile hosts, one newbie and one vet. First up is Kit Harington, who will host on Apr. 6 with musical guest Sara Bareilles, ahead of Game of Thrones' final season premiere on Apr. 14. Harington has never hosted before, and in fact, only one current Game of Thrones actor has: Peter Dinklage. But SNL has a formidable library of Game of Thrones sketches, including ones featuring Jon Snow (played by Pete Davidson). They even did a Game of Thrones sketch featuring Khal Drogo when Jason Momoa hosted earlier this season, despite his character being killed off the show in 2012. So viewers can probably expect to see a Game of Thrones send-up when Harington visits the show.

Then, on Apr. 13, Emma Stone will return to the stage to host with musical guest BTS. She's previously taken over hosting duties in 2010, 2011, and 2016, with a slew of cameo appearances in between. Fresh off an Oscar-nominated turn in The Favourite, Stone is just one hosting gig away from a five-timer's club jacket, but it's probably for the best that she isn't getting that honor this time around. BTS stans are known to flood the internet anytime they appear on American television, so she's likely to get overshadowed by super fans of the K-pop sensation.

If you're still bummed about having to wait two weeks for a new SNL, consider catching up on Aidy Bryant's lovely new Hulu series Shrill in the meantime! It dropped on Mar. 15.