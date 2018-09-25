When it comes to reality entertainment, there are few things Americans love more than a true crime story. There's no doubt that the world has been absolutely fascinated by stories of individuals like OJ Simpson or Casey Anthony, of whose "innocent" verdicts have rocked the foundation of the justice system to its core. But what happens when things go the opposite way? What happens when a man serves time for a crime... he maybe didn't do? It's fascinating to consider, which is why the question of the hour is really: When does season 2 of Making a Murderer premiere? The premiere date was reportedly released today.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Netflix has finally announced when it will be releasing the next season of the show. On Oct. 19, season 2 will be available to stream, featuring 10 new episodes.

As for what fans can expect? Creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said the following in a statement: “Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice. Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

For those who haven't been keeping up with the show, here's a synopsis: Digital Spy reported Making a Murderer follows the true story of Steven Avery, a man who served 18 years in prison for murder, but whom was later exonerated thanks to The Innocence Project. In the wake of his release, Avery filed a $36 million case against the county that imprisoned him, but shortly after, he was arrested again for another murder. Again, Avery claimed innocence.

The documentary follows not only the story of what happened with the two murders and why Avery could either be guilty and/or being framed for the crimes, but also the story of Avery's life. Ultimately, it raises big questions about the American judicial system, and how exactly we ensure individuals are being treated fairly, and punished accordingly.

Another twist in the story comes when a young man named Brendan Dassey makes what's believed to be a false confession. The New Yorker reported that as a country, we can prevent such things from happening. "The Court has not weighed in on the so-called voluntariness issue since DNA-based exonerations began to reveal just how common false confessions are in our justice system," the magazine reported. "According to attorneys from the Innocence Project, an organization that uses DNA evidence to exonerate wrongfully convicted people, more than a quarter of all exonerated people were originally convicted following false confessions.

In October of 2017, The Guardian reported that Avery actually received a new trial for the murder of which he was convicted.

“We have additional test results and witness affidavits,” the site reported Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, said in a statement. “The scientific testing is not completed, we remain optimistic that Mr Avery’s conviction will be vacated.” Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel echoed the sentiment, adding the retrial “brings us one step closer to providing justice to Teresa Halbach’s family."

Be all of that as it is, there's still a lot that's left to see. Though the trial is, obviously, ongoing and the final call has yet to be made, the show sheds light on how certain systems of government function, where they triumph, and where they fail us.