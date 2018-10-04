It's been a very long time since the last season of The Man in the High Castle dropped. All ten episodes premiered way back in December 2016, and fans of the Amazon Studios show have had to wait a lot longer than a typical summer break between seasons. So a lot of people may be asking, when does Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle premiere? And they should be happy to hear that the wait is almost over.

The Man in the High Castle is getting closer to being "traditional science fiction" in the third season of the show, according to The Verge. The Man in the High Castle takes place in a world where the Axis powers won World War II, and where North America is divided between Japanese and German control. The Verge reported that Season 3 goes hard on the multiverse angle, exploring the idea that there are other worlds mostly "defined by which faction won World War II" further. Sounds pretty interesting, right?

So how long will fans of The Man in the High Castle have to wait to get this dose of dystopian alternate history and science fiction? As it turns out, there's not long at all until Amazon releases the next season of the popular and critically acclaimed series.

The Man in the High Castle Season 3 is back with another ten episodes on Oct. 5, according to Den of Geek. And already it sounds like there will be a few changes made to the show when it returns. Jason O'Mara will join the cast, for starters, and Trudy may be alive after all, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Greater Reich will find "anomalies in time in space" in the third season that lead to alternate worlds, according to Den of Geek. A nuclear blast was prevented by the end of Season 2 of Man in the High Castle, and I can see how big decisions like that could easily lead to radically different alternative universes in a world that's established that they exist.

Amazon announced the premiere of the upcoming third season of the series, based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, at San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So after many, many months of waiting, Man in the High Castle fans finally knew what day to mark on their calendars. And their patience has almost paid off.

The third season of The Man in the High Castle is finally going to be available in just about a week as of Friday, when fans will have to decide whether they're going to rush through all ten new episodes of the series, or try to make them last as long as possible. Because even though The Man in the High Castle has been renewed for a fourth season, Deadline reported in July that a debut date is not yet set. So fans have to make Season 3 count.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. There's still a whole season of The Man in the High Castle to watch, and anything could happen. It could be so intense that fans will need a little bit of a break before another season comes out. Anyone who is excited for Season 3 will just have to start watching the episodes when they're released on Oct. 5 to find out how much more intense the show is going to get.