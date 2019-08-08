With fall comes an influx of pumpkin-spiced products, a surfeit of falling leaves, and a weekly penciled-in cry session. Okay, that last one might sound a little weird if you're not already a This Is Us fan who knows all about getting in those cathartic tears every week. If you've been hungering for the Pearsons' particular brand of bubbling emotion, then you'll be glad to know that the Season 4 premiere of This Is Us isn't so far away.

Though there will still be a little bit of a wait. The fourth season of the show premieres on NBC on Sept. 24, making it more than a month off. And there will be a lot to look forward to when This Is Us returns, according to an interview star Mandy Moore did with Entertainment Weekly. She revealed some intriguing tidbits about the upcoming season, which may provide more answers into the show's continuing mysteries. Moore was grateful that the audience had been on board with the show's time jumps and unusual format so far, because that wouldn't be stopping any time soon. After spending so much time in the past, Season 3 finally took a step forward into the future, and it looks like Season 4 will be embracing its new timeline.

Moore said that she was "excited about how we're going to play with time with the next season and moving forward." She explained that creator Dan Fogelman and his team of writers would continue to lean into ambitious storylines and character-centric episodes, "but to a totally different degree and in a different way."

On that note, Moore offered something to look forward to in Season 4: it seems the show will return to the 1970s for more of Rebecca and Jack's origin story as a couple. They'll be returning to Pittsburgh after their trip to L.A., which brought them closer even as it dashed Rebecca's singing dreams. Rebecca's family would take on a more prominent role, with particular focus paid to her father. "There's going to be some family dynamics that enter the equation from my side, having to contend with my parents and their thoughts on [Jack]," Moore said. "Obviously, he's got a lot on his plate from PTSD and war."

The past would be getting a spotlight, but so would the future. Season 3 appeared to show Rebecca nearing the end of her life decades from the present day, though the circumstances were a little vague. Moore promised that they would "dip our toe into" that timeline, but not in a heavy-handed way. And This Is Us would continue to keep the entire ensemble in mind, with arcs for every character that would weave together in the series' signature style.

It sounds like Season 4 of This Is Us will be true to its typical style and tone while exploring new possibilities. Fans can speculate all about what awaits them, because there's still plenty of time to do so. There are several weeks to go until the show returns, but here's hoping the time flies by.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.