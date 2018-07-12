The fifth season of Southern Charm is drawing to a close, and fans of the series will surely be sorry to see it go. The show has been renewed for another season, so there's some good news: it will be back, even if there's a wait before the new season begins. But just how long will that wait be? When does Season 6 of Southern Charm premiere?

An exact debut date has yet to be announced, but it should be fairly easy to predict based on the past five seasons. The show tends to follow a regular schedule, and generally premieres in early April. Though Seasons 1 and 2 began on March 3 and March 16 respectively, the last three have all started during the first week of April; it stands to reason that the same will be true of Season 6.

That means it will likely be around ten months before Southern Charm is back on Bravo. Though the wait may sound interminable, the network will be supplying its viewers with so many shows in the interim that the time will fly by. Before you know it, you'll be tuning in to Southern Charm again and catching up on everything the cast has been up to since Season 5's conclusion.

According to Inquisitr, Bravo is trying to generate enough new, original content to keep its viewers busy on a nightly basis. When Southern Charm was renewed, Bravo also renewed nineteen other shows and announced eleven brand new ones. The network's executive vice president Jerry Leo said in a statement:

Our brand offers a unique environment for our viewers to escape with drama that is fun and funny, yet far from their normal reality. By doubling down on noisy formats and big characters, expanding our lifestyle programming in the design and home space, and offering seven nights a week of originals, we’ll be able to serve our fans more of what they crave while also attracting new viewers with our wide scope of programming.

There might be a lot of changes when Southern Charm returns. Loyalties appear to be shifting offscreen, with Patricia Altschul blocking Thomas Ravenel and his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs on social media. That puts an end to any friendship between them, especially since the falling out has made Patricia warm to Thomas' ex Kathryn Dennis, whom she'd previously disliked. And that's only half the cast. There's no telling what kind of drama viewers might find waiting for them in Season 6.

The arguing between co-stars might not be the only thing that results in shake-up on Southern Charm. Thomas has been accused of sexual assault by two women, allegations that Bravo is taking very seriously and planning to investigate with the help of Haymaker, the production company behind the show. Page Six quoted the network as saying:

Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.

Decider reported that Thomas was disinvited from the Season 5 reunion because of it, citing an anonymous source "close to the show" who said, "Thomas is not invited to the reunion. With everything going on, it seemed better to the execs not to have him there."

If Thomas is no longer welcome at the reunion, it's natural to wonder what that means for his place in the show going forward. So far nothing has been officially decided, but it seems like this might be a concern for Bravo moving forward. It looks like it'll be some time before Season 6 of Southern Charm starts up, and the show might be very different once it's back.