After meeting the Waldrop family and their nine kids on their popular reality show on TLC, you'll be delighted to know when exactly Sweet Home Sextuplets is returning for a new season this fall.

For those not familiar with the now famous sextuplets, allow me to introduce you to Courtney and Eric Waldrop. The happy couple was living life with their three older boys on a sheep farm in small town Alabama. When they tried for one more baby, the Waldrops got the surprise of their lives and got six instead.

Sweet Home Sextuplets has walked viewers through the family's journey from just before they give birth, through their high-risk delivery, the babies’ admittance to the NICU, and adjusting to their new normal when the whole gang heads home from the hospital.

And starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the newest season finds the Waldrops going through a whole new set of challenges. As their house is undergoing renovations, the family of 11 moves into a mobile home with just enough room for them all. Things get even more complicated when the babies outgrow their cribs and start taking up a bit more space. One crisis after another rocks their Alabama town, not least of which was a storm that moved through the south with the threat of impending tornadoes.

After surviving those crises, the Waldrops were faced with the reality of quarantining from the coronavirus with nine children in their small, temporary home. These difficulties make for an action-packed season, and one that you won't want to miss.

Until the newest season premieres this fall, you can stream past episodes and get the whole story before jumping in on the latest adventures of the sextuplets.

Sweet Home Sextuplets premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.