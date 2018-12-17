It's that time of the year, folks — Teen Mom Young & Pregnant has officially wrapped another season. And if you're already eager to resume the show, you're probably wondering when Teen Mom Young & Pregnant will return to MTV.

TMYP's first season wrapped in June, while the reunion aired on Oct. 15. The way in which MTV splits up its seasons can be confusing because it divides one season into two parts. The season airing now, for example, is still Season 1, even though the first installment of the show wrapped in June. Although this might seem mind-boggling, it makes sense for contract negotiations. Instead of negotiating contract terms every few months or so, producers can delay talks by an entire year based on this schedule.

For everyone's sake here, I'll refer to the current season as Season 1B, which concludes Monday, Dec. 17. The finale episode, titled, "What Comes Next," promises to be drama-filled.

"Ashley disappoints her mom and sister; Jade re-evaluates her life after her grandmother's cancer scare," the episode description reads. "Kyler doesn't invite his mom to Tobias' first birthday party; Brianna tries to heal old wounds."

Yep, it's never a dull day in the TMYP universe.

Of course, many fans aren't thrilled to see the show end so soon. Season 1B just premiered on Oct. 15, after all — that's only three months of episodes.

The good news? The Season 1B reunion also airs Monday night.

Angela Simmons will host the show, while Dr. Joy Bradford will chat with the ladies about their ups and downs.

"ICYMI: There were TWO new episodes of Teen Mom: # YoungAndPregnant this week!" Teen Mom's Twitter account tweeted. "Catch up before Monday's season finale and Reunion special."

If you're wondering about the show's fate after the reunion, rest assured there's a good chance it won't get cancelled.

"The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast has not been notified that the show is ending," a show insider told Radar Online in November. "Stories circulating that the show is cancelled are completely fabricated and untrue at this point."

The source felt compelled to speak out after some cast members members penned cryptic posts on social media.

"Well ladies. Here goes my heartfelt post about what an honor its been to be apart of a tv show with you girls," Ashley Jones wrote on Instagram, according to The Inquisitr. "So grateful that our cast is full of love and understanding, and when times get hard we all reach out. It’s been a long emotional journey. But that’s a wrap. Wouldn’t have done it any other way."

Brianna Jaramillo responded, according to Hollywood Life: "Ladies I am honored to have had the chance to work with you all! You are all amazing mothers and women in general. I hoe this isn’t goodbye but just see you later."

Despite the vague posts, an insider refuted rumors of a cancellation.

"From what the case has been told thus far, the show seems like it is going to be renewed for another season and will likely keep going," the source told Radar Online.

While Season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, fans can enjoy Season 1B's finale and reunion episodes Monday night.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.