Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix's gothic horror series, debuted last month to positive reception. The series was highly anticipated prior to its arrival, capitalizing on its connection to Riverdale (they take place in the same universe) and, of course, the Halloween season. Season 2 was already confirmed prior to the first's release, but Netflix decided to give fans even more than they bargained for — a special episode, titled "A Midwinter's Tale." So when does the CAOS Christmas episode air?

You're not going to have to wait too long. The episode will be available to stream beginning on Friday, December 14. Here's what Netflix has to say about the Yuletide special:

"The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather together around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols, tell ghost stories and huddle against the supernatural creatures that come out to cause mischief. Since the Winter Solstice is when the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest, it’s the perfect time to conduct a séance — which Sabrina convenes, to try and contact her mother. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney."

In case you missed it, the 10-episode first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was full of twists and turns as the eponymous teenage witch is expected to become fully indoctrinated into the Church of Night, a satanic cult, upon turning 16. However, she doesn't exactly cooperate. Sabrina clings to her mortal life, friends Roz (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson), and boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) as she attends The Academy of Unseen Arts alongside the Weird Sisters.

Now the holiday special, which is really just number 11 out of 20 episodes originally ordered, will pick up where the first season left off. From the images released by Netflix, it looks like friends and family alike will be in attendance, including Aunts Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) and cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo). From the description, it sounds like we're likely to get a closer look at Sabrina's mother, Diana Spellman (Annette Reilly), a mortal who married her warlock father, Edward (Georgie Daburas), before the two were killed in a plane crash.

The holiday-themed episode will, if nothing else, help audiences get by until the second season is released. Though no date has been officially revealed for the Season 2 drop, we might not have to wait too long. Netflix filmed the first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina back-to-back, so the usual format for a production schedule isn't a factor here.

The streaming service has packaged "A Midwinter's Tale" along with the rest of the Netflix holiday content under the banner It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Netflix. Other offerings include new original films like The Princess Switch starring Vanessa Hudgens, old favorites like How The Grinch Stole Christmas (the live-action Jim Carrey flick), and other TV events like The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. So get ready to spend all of December wrapped up in a blanket with some hot chocolate watching Netflix. But maybe save the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Christmas episode for during daylight hours.