There’s no doubt that fans of The Crown have been anxiously waiting for a new season to drop. Season 2 premiered back in 2017, and since then, showrunners have revealed plenty of exciting details, including all the upcoming cast changes and character additions. After waiting for over a year, fans are ready to get back into the drama and intrigue of the British Royal family, but exactly when does The Crown Season 3 air?

There is still no official release date, but according to BBC, Season 3 of The Crown should drop sometime later this year. The new season — which focuses on Queen Elizabeth II’s life from 1964 to 1976 — will say goodbye to lead actress Claire Foy, and introduce Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman as the more mature British monarch.

In a post-Oscars interview on Feb. 24, Colman revealed that she had wrapped up filming Season 3, and would begin filming Season 4 later this year. “We’ve just finished season three a week ago, and when I go back I’ve got to do some reshoots,” the actress said after her first Oscar win for The Favourite. “We start again with season four in August.” Knowing that filming for Season 3 ended in February, fans can expect that it will take some time before it's actually ready for release. But until then, they can take pleasure in discovering all the goodies the new season is bringing their way.

Netflix

According to The Hollywood Reporter, along with the introduction of Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown will feature new faces for the rest of the monarchy as well. Helena Bonham Carter will step into the role of Princess Margaret, previously played by Vanessa Kirby, and Tobias Menzies will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip. X-Files actress, Gillian Anderson will join the series as Margaret Thatcher, and Emerald Fennell will portray Camilla Parker Bowles.

Along with following the Queen’s life, the new seasons will begin to bring her children's stories to the forefront. Prince Charles, who will be portrayed by God’s Own Country star Josh O'Connor, will become a major player in the series, reported Harper’s Bazaar, and Call the Midwife actress, Erin Doherty, will join the cast as the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne.

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

But going forward, I have a feeling that all eyes will be on newcomer Erin Corrin, who is set to play the legendary royal, Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4. In a Netflix press release, the actress talked about how thrilled she is to step into this iconic role. “Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” said Corrin. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

It’s just a matter of time before Netflix announces a premiere date for Season 3 of The Crown, but fans can find comfort in knowing that they’ll be getting to see a lot more palace intrigue in the years to come.